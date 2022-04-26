Ben Simmons not on Nets bench due to back injury

Ian Begley: Ben Simmons isn’t on the Nets bench for Game 4 vs. Boston due to his back ailment, per a team official. Simmons had been sitting on the Nets bench in recent games. Steve Nash said earlier Monday that Simmons would be evaluated by team performance staff.

Source: Twitter @IanBegley

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

There’s plenty of blame to go around in Brooklyn, but most concerning for the future is Ben Simmons nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:03 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Elon Musk says he won’t rush Ben Simmons back to use Twitter until he feels he’s 100% ready… – 10:56 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Posted pre-game:

People who’ve worked with Ben Simmons profoundly un-stunned he missed Game 4 tonight:

“No one’s surprised. I think people were more surprised that they announced he was going to play on Monday than they were that he’s not.”

bit.ly/3rPXkJd – 10:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nets were the worst defensive rebounding team in the league this season.

So, I mean, Ben Simmons would really help that. FWIW – 10:52 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“We lost a franchise player and we got a franchise player back but we didn’t get chance to see [Ben Simmons] on the floor. There was no pressure for him to step on the floor with us either. Ben’s good, we have Ben, we have his back he’s gonna be good for next year.”

Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/XNkkKWWA5C – 10:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said he’s love coaching the Nets and everything that’s come with the job and wants to stay. Said Joe Harris and Ben Simmons can help the Nets next season. – 9:53 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash on his job status and where the Nets are heading into the offseason: “I’ve loved doing this (coaching), loved these guys, loved my staff, really had a great working environment and want to continue doing it. I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a good lift.” – 9:53 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Steve Nash says he’s loved doing this job and loves his staff. “I want to continue to do it. I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a big lift.” – 9:53 PM

Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo

Trade Kyrie to CLE for Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert and send Ben Simmons to Minnesota for D’Angelo Russell…and let’s just spend the next 6 years being OK with 41 wins and a first round upset. Do it. – 9:35 PM

Alok Pattani @AlokPattani

2021-22 Nets w/ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving*, James Harden*, Ben Simmons**: 44-38 (7th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, swept in 1st Round

2018-19 Nets w/ 0 players w/ prev All-Star selections: 42-40 (6th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, lost 4-1 in 1st Round

Even w/ the *s, pretty stunning – 9:35 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Besides Ben Simmons, the guy who really could have helped Brooklyn in this series is James Johnson. They cut him to take Kessler Edwards off a 2 way contract. The Nets lack of size (and speed) on the perimeter has been just dominated by the Celts perimeter size – 8:45 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Ben Simmons is not sitting on the Nets bench during Game 4 for the first time during this series masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:19 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons, as has been noted, is not on the #Nets bench for tonight’s elimination Game 4. – 8:13 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Deleted a previous tweet (pictured below) that noted Ben Simmons isn’t sitting on the bench during Game 4 of Nets-Celtics but didn’t include the reason why Simmons isn’t on bench. Per a team official, Simmons isn’t sitting on bench tonight due to his back ailment. pic.twitter.com/YnjIiXLsp3 – 8:08 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Mental, physical health keeping Ben Simmons from #Nets lineup as both sides meet nypost.com/2022/04/25/men… via @nypostsports – 8:06 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Ben Simmons isn’t on the Nets bench for Game 4 vs. Boston due to his back ailment, per a team official. Simmons had been sitting on the Nets bench in recent games. Steve Nash said earlier Monday that Simmons would be evaluated by team performance staff. – 8:02 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

As others have noted, Ben Simmons is not on Nets’ bench tonight. I’m told he’s not at the arena, because of his ongoing back issues. – 7:59 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Looks like no Ben Simmons on the bench tonight… safe to assume someone in his camp advised him that his bright outfits while sitting next to the coaching staff was an ugly optic. – 7:38 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I just don’t understand how you can have reports suggesting Ben Simmons “reiterated his commitment to playing for the Nets” but he’s nowhere to be found supporting his teammates for Game 4. – 7:36 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I don’t see Ben Simmons — whose outfits are usually identifiable — on the Nets’ bench for Game 4. – 7:30 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

People who’ve worked with Ben Simmons profoundly un-stunned by him missing Game 4 tonight:

“No one’s surprised. I think people were more surprised that they announced he was going to play on Monday than they were that he’s not.”

bit.ly/3rPXkJd – 7:09 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Wasn’t quick enough to get it but the first photo Nets showed on jumbotron was Ben Simmons in uniform. Oops. pic.twitter.com/W7Rx3kXLU8 – 7:02 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers legend Reggie Miller sounded off on #Nets forward Ben Simmons, who was expected to make his season debut tonight against the #Celtics in Game 4 but will remain out due to back soreness.

“This dude has ZERO competitive (fire).” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:58 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Nets Coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I don’t want to overstate my understanding of the situation because I’m not in Ben’s shoes. It’s very important for me to not speak for Ben. I can’t relate to what he’s going through. There is a mental component with everything.” pic.twitter.com/kepJCGwKFi – 5:59 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons:

“I don’t want to overstate my understanding….I think Ben has addressed that there is a mental component with what he’s going through. But how much and where he’s at with that is not for me to speak about.”

#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/OFdTKdSunW – 5:39 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ben Simmons needs more support with mental health to play for Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/rep… – 5:38 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story with the details on the Brooklyn Nets’ meeting today with Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul: es.pn/37NFijI – 5:37 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash called Ben Simmons a cornerstone of the franchise and said there is a mental component Simmons is working through, along with his back injury, in his comeback attempt. pic.twitter.com/WIYF6JswNj – 5:34 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nash on the mental aspect of what Ben Simmons is going through: “It’s very important for me not to speak for Ben because I cant relate to what he’s going through. There’s a mental component w/ everything. Ben’s addressed there’s a mental component w/ what he’s going through.” – 5:26 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Steve Nash on the Ben Simmons situation and whether there is a mental health aspect to his continued absence. pic.twitter.com/jSqr7n6Mth – 5:25 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I’m very careful not to speak for Ben. There is a mental component he’s going through…We want to help him in any aspect, he’s a cornerstone.” – 5:24 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Steve Nash says “there is a mental component with everything.” But how much and where Ben Simmons is at with that is not for Nash to speak on. – 5:23 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets remain committed to working together #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:55 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash never expected Ben Simmons to play in #Nets‘ do-or-die Game 4 nypost.com/2022/04/25/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:49 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers legend Reggie Miller blasts Ben Simmons for missing #Nets‘ playoff game indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 1:48 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

NBA Playoffs 2022:

Nets ‘exasperated’ by Ben Simmons saga, Tim Legler says he’s ‘completely lost all credibility’ nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 1:46 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Thank you to Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea for reminding us of Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons’ contract terms – 1:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Instead of a gap season, Heat’s Victor Oladipo living in the moment. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Victor Oladipo could have gone Ben Simmons on the Heat. He didn’t. – 12:52 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I dunno if it was Ben Simmons’ camp, the Nets, the Nets’ stars, Simmons himself, or a combination of them all. But whichever party was most responsible for floating the idea that Ben Simmons’ might return from this year-long ailment DURING THE PLAYOFFS did him a great disservice. – 11:39 AM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

As I spend another sunny afternoon lying around in bed amid the potent pincer movement of back pain and mental fog, I would just like to say that I have a real massive problem with much of the Ben Simmons conversation. – 11:35 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Charles Barkley and Shaq did not hold back on Ben Simmons after it was announced he would not make his return for the Celtics-Nets Game 4 matchup Monday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:30 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: People around Ben Simmons ‘exasperated’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/rep… – 11:16 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Steve Nash says he of course would love to have Ben Simmons on the floor but adds that he isn’t disappointed with Simmons in any way. “His back is his back. We’ve got to work through this.” pic.twitter.com/xuEG9QT8G8 – 11:13 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nic Claxton on Ben Simmons being unavailable for Game 4 due to a setback during his rehab process: “That’s unfortunate for him. I know he probably wanted to be out there playing with us and to have a setback – I know that sucks for us and it sucks for him.” – 10:54 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nash said Ben Simmons is not slated to have another MRI. #nets – 10:35 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I wasn’t really expecting him to play.” – 10:25 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Laughing at Ben Simmons? Laughing at Ben Simmons ⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 6:30 AM

Nick Friedell: Ben Simmons was not at Barclays for Game 4. The Nets say it is because of the back issues he’s dealing with. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 26, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul met with GM Sean Marks and Nets leadership today to discuss how they’ll continue to work through the physical and mental hurdles needed to get Simmons back on the court. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 25, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Simmons reiterated desire to play for Nets and sides talked on how they’ll work together to try and get there. Both groups believe Simmons had two good weeks of physical ramp-up thru Sunday, but ultimately realized there are still mental and physical hurdles that need addressing. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 25, 2022