ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets offseason preview: Kyrie Irving contract, potential trades and more

By Yossi Gozlan, Follow @YossiGozlan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182KBx_0fK4HXTB00

If there is one word to sum up the Brooklyn Nets over the past few seasons, it’s inconsistency. Their defense fell apart this year and their bench lacked reliable role players for a large chunk of it. There was much unavailability for a myriad of reasons, which created too many variables for this Nets team to overcome. Until they remain consistent and available, they are more theoretical than actual contenders.

Aside from getting and staying healthy, Brooklyn’s main focus this offseason will be retooling their bench around their new All-Star trio. They have several free agents to make decisions on as well as a couple of players with pending player options who can also enter free agency. The Nets will also have the taxpayer mid-level exception as well as several sizeable trade exceptions they can use to make further additions to the roster.

Kyrie Irving's next contract

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oa3Ze_0fK4HXTB00
AP Photo/Morry Gash

The biggest story of the Nets’ 2021 offseason was that their big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving were all eligible for extensions that would’ve been equal to the amounts they could’ve received as free agents. Durant signed his extension while Harden and Irving did not, causing speculation on their respective futures with the team. Harden was later traded to the Philadelphia 76ers while Irving has expressed his intent on re-signing with the Nets.

Irving has a player option worth $36.9 million that there’s a good possibility he will decline. He would be eligible to re-sign with the Nets this offseason for up to five years, $247.6 million. He could also decline his player option and avoid free agency by extending with the Nets for up to four years, $191.3 million. If he were to leave Brooklyn, he can sign with a new team for up to four years, $183.6 million.

After a 2020-21 season where Irving took several surprise hiatuses from the team, and a 2021-22 season where he missed 65 percent of games due to New York City’s vaccination mandate, it may be fair to question if Irving is a no-brainer maximum player going forward. However, the Nets are capped out and wouldn’t be able to replace him if he leaves. Irving is undoubtedly a maximum caliber player purely based on talent and is worth every dollar when he plays. We’ve grown accustomed to expecting the unexpected with Irving and the Nets, but the Brooklyn locking up their All-Star guard on a new long-term contract seems like the more expected outcome.

Re-sign their other top free agents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wklwM_0fK4HXTB00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Patty Mills is the other Nets player with a pending player option. It is worth $6.2 million but he can decline it and become an unrestricted free agent. Mills started the season shooting the lights out and was vital to the Nets’ 24-12 start prior to Irving’s season debut. He was looking like a Sixth Man of the Year candidate but cooled down as the season went on yet remains a great cost-effective backup guard. If he opts out, the Nets will hold his Non Bird rights and can re-sign him for up to four years, $31.6 million, with a $7.1 million starting salary.

Bruce Brown will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason since he accepted his qualifying offer for this season. The four-year combo guard had a slow start to the season but had a strong finish helping the Nets remain in the playoff picture. The Nets will hold his Bird rights so they won’t have any limitations in re-signing him.

It will be interesting to see what a versatile guard who can defend so many positions like Brown and Gary Payton II gets offered in free agency. The big question for the Nets is if they are willing to give him a significant raise for what could become a reduced role for him when Ben Simmons returns. He could thrive in a small-ball lineup featuring the Brooklyn All-Star trio and Seth Curry to close games.

Nicolas Claxton will become a restricted free agent this offseason. The third-year center has been inconsistent and often unavailable but has shown strong flashes when given the opportunity. He was out of the Nets rotation early in the season which put him on the trade block ahead of February’s trade deadline, but he has since been a solid contributor off the bench. He could now be a priority for the Nets to bring back now with so much uncertainty at the center position.

Mid-level exception and potential trades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wObeW_0fK4HXTB00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn will have access to the taxpayer mid-level exception (MLE) projected at $6.4 million. One possibility for the Nets is reserving it for Andre Drummond since it would be their best chance at retaining him. Otherwise, they are limited to re-signing him to a $3.4 million salary. It’s also possible bringing back Drummond is out of their control if offers exceed the $6.4 million MLE amount.

The Nets might actually be better off prioritizing using the MLE on a backup wing player. They could create a formidable big man rotation if they re-sign Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe makes a leap, especially since they could probably get a solid third-stringer for the veteran minimum. With Brown’s return also uncertain, securing a 3-and-D wing might be a better use of their MLE.

Despite their high payroll, the Nets have the means to make significant trades. They have five trade exceptions, including one worth $11.3 million and another worth $6.3 million. If they choose to convey the first-round pick the Sixers owe them for this year’s draft, they could look to package it with one of these exceptions for a player or two. If they want to acquire a more expensive player, they could attach it and the other 2027 first-round pick the Sixers owe them with Joe Harris in a trade.

2022-23 SALARY SITUATION

Guaranteed salaries: $160,553,677

Non-guaranteed salaries: $1,563,518

Total salary: $162,117,195

Luxury tax space: $13.1 million over the luxury tax ($24 million tax payment)

Exceptions:

Taxpayer Mid-level: $6,392,000

James Harden trade exception: $11,306,904 (expires on February 10, 2023)

DeAndre Jordan trade exception: $6,267,918 (expires on August 19, 2022)

Spencer Dinwiddie trade exception: $3,246,530 (expires on July 7, 2022)

Paul Millsap trade exception: $1.69,178 (expires on February 10, 2023)

Sekou Doumbouya trade exception: $1,293,680 (expires on October 6, 2022)

Landry Shamet trade exception: $118,342 (expires on July 6, 2022)

Kevin Durant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jn777_0fK4HXTB00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $44,119,845

Remaining salary guaranteed: $192,515,908 through 2025-26

Additional notes: Durant has a 15 percent trade bonus that would be voided if traded since he is already earning a maximum salary.

Kyrie Irving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6c5M_0fK4HXTB00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $36,934,550 (player option)

Remaining salary guaranteed: $36,934,550

Additional notes: Irving can decline his $36.9 million player option and become an unrestricted Bird free agent.

He is eligible to extend for up to four years, $183.6 million by June 30, 2022, provided he declines his player option for 2022-23. He is also eligible to re-sign with the Nets for up to five years, $247.6 million. Either scenario would have Irving earn a maximum salary next season projected at $42.7 million.

Irving has $1.15 million in incentives next season, $431,250 of which are considered likely.

Ben Simmons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7gfM_0fK4HXTB00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $35,448,672

Remaining salary guaranteed: $113,680,224 through 2024-25

Additional notes: Simmons will become extension-eligible starting on July 16 through the day before the regular season for up to two years, $88.1 million.

Joe Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480PSI_0fK4HXTB00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $18,642,857

Remaining salary guaranteed: $38,571,428 through 2023-24

Additional notes: Harris is extension-eligible starting on July 7 through the day before the regular season for up to three years, $77.5 million.

He also has $500,000 in unlikely incentives.

Seth Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOjZO_0fK4HXTB00
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $8,496,653

Remaining salary guaranteed: $8,496,653

Additional notes: Curry is extension-eligible throughout the season for up to four years, projected at $59 million.

Patty Mills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qw0Ge_0fK4HXTB00
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $6,184,500 (player option)

Remaining salary guaranteed: $6,184,500

Additional notes: Mills can decline his $6.2 million player option and become a Non Bird unrestricted free agent. He would be able to re-sign with the Nets for up to four years, $31.6 million.

Cam Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbzs1_0fK4HXTB00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $2,138,160

Remaining salary guaranteed: $8,419,569 through 2024-25 (assuming team options on last two seasons are picked up)

Day'Ron Sharpe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GheTp_0fK4HXTB00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $2,109,480

Remaining salary guaranteed: $8,308,642 through 2024-25 (assuming team options on last two seasons are picked up)

Kessler Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBWHr_0fK4HXTB00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 salary: $1,563,518 (team option)

Remaining salary guaranteed: $1,563,518

Additional notes: Edwards would become a Non-Bird restricted free agent if the Nets decline his $1.6 million team option. If they do, they can re-sign him for up to four years, $8.7 million.

Bruce Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAjqm_0fK4HXTB00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolas Claxton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17T7SN_0fK4HXTB00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Cap hold: $2,228,276

Type of free agent: Bird (restricted)

Additional notes: Claxton can still avoid free agency and extend with the Nets by June 30, 2022 for up to four years, $55.6 million.

LaMarcus Aldridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgJeA_0fK4HXTB00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Goran Dragic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J14ve_0fK4HXTB00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Drummond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpIbF_0fK4HXTB00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Griffin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWQg1_0fK4HXTB00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

David Duke Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilfgX_0fK4HXTB00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Pick No. 23

2022-23 salary: $2,553,960

Remaining salary guaranteed: $12,531,332 through 2025-26 (assuming team options on last two seasons are picked up)

Additional notes: This draft pick is owed to Brooklyn from Philadelphia as part of the James Harden trade. The Nets have until June 1, 2022 to decide whether they want to convey it in this years draft, or defer it to the 2023 NBA draft.

HoopsHype and ForTheWin’s draft expert Bryan Kalbrosky has Ismael Kamagate as the 23rd overall selection in his most recent mock draft. Kalbrosky also has Nikola Jovic ranked as the 23rd best prospect in his most recent big board.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Nicolas Claxton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Seth Curry
Complex

People Sound Off After Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Would Use Russia Invading Ukraine as Excuse to Not Play

Stephen A. Smith prompted reactions once again on Monday after he suggested that Kyrie Irving would use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to not play. Prior to Monday’s First Take, Smith promised to go off on the Brooklyn Nets following the team’s third consecutive defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. “Honest to God I don’t know what I’m going to say this morning,” he tweeted. When the episode arrived, he directed some particularly questionable criticism at Irving, who he appeared to suggest would make up any excuse in order to skip a game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On His Friendship With Kyrie Irving: "I Can’t Be Pissed Off. I Can’t End The Friendship Based On Something Like That. Our Friendship Is Based Off Who We Are As Human Beings."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving went to the Brooklyn Nets together in 2019 and have been among the preseason favorites to win it all the past two seasons since KD returned from his Achilles injury. They had James Harden with them for a while too and looked like nothing would stop them, but injuries and off-field issues ended those dreams and the Nets now find themselves without Harden, having been swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

YouTuber Exposes Kyrie Irving, Shows How He Hurt The Brooklyn Nets: "Kyrie Irving Staying And Watching Kevin Durant, He Was In Vacation Mode."

Thanks to his amazing performances throughout his career when it has mattered, especially during the NBA Finals in 2016, Kyrie Irving has earned himself a reputation of being a clutch playoff performer. That has taken a huge hit this season, with Irving being mostly ineffective as the Boston Celtics dismantled the Brooklyn Nets with extreme efficiency and bounced them from the playoffs in just 4 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nets
FortyEightMinutes

Nets Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Jackson, Morris, Irving

While Ben Simmons never made it on the court this year for the Nets, sources tell Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report that the 25-year-old wanted to make his debut earlier this spring so that he could establish a basketball connection with new teammates. Some within the Nets organization are hoping that Simmons spends significant time […] The post Nets Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Jackson, Morris, Irving appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
ClutchPoints

The real reason Ben Simmons wasn’t on Nets bench in Game 4 vs. Celtics

When the Brooklyn Nets took the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday, there was a key figure missing on their bench: Ben Simmons. After his interesting wardrobe choice in Game 3 that really stood out from the Nets’ bench, Simmons was largely expected to be seen again as the series returned to Boston. Interestingly, however, he was nowhere in sight throughout the contest.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets’ small-ball lineup gets harsh reality check from Stan Van Gundy

It’s safe to say that Stan Van Gundy is not a big fan of the Brooklyn Nets’ small-ball lineup with Kevin Durant at center. Before the Nets take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday. Van Gundy was asked about his thoughts on the Nets’ small-ball play. Sure enough, the former NBA coach didn’t hold back and highlighted how there are high school teams with bigger lineups than that.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

5 Blockbuster Trade Ideas For The Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons For Lonzo Ball And Alex Caruso Could Be Good Trade For Both Teams

The Brooklyn Nets entered 2021-22 as the biggest favorites for the 2022 NBA championship, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving was unable to start the year for Brooklyn due to vaccination issues. 14 games into the 2021 season, Joe Harris was struck down with an ankle injury, which sidelined him for the rest of the year. The Nets didn’t miss a beat without their starting backcourt, racing out to a 22-9 record after their Christmas day victory over LeBron James and the Lakers.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Brooklyn Nets Have 7 Free Agents In The Off-Season, Including Goran Dragic, Blake Griffin, And Andre Drummond: The Nets Could Rebuild Their Entire Team

The Brooklyn Nets will have a lot of big decisions to make in the offseason. After an embarrassing first-round series against the Celtics, in which they got convincingly swept and outperformed by Boston, the Nets are no longer in the playoffs. The Nets will want to assemble a team around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown feasted on his matchup advantage against the Nets

It's the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets last Saturday. Boston carries a slim 81-76 advantage with 9:30 left in the contest. Jayson Tatum has drawn the Nets' attention, and though he would ultimately finish with 39 points, had made just 8 of 21 shot attempts through the first three frames.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy