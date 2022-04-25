ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs open SAC title defense with sweep over Pickford

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

CHEBOYGAN — It was another cold doubleheader for the Cheboygan baseball team Monday.

Right now, though, the Chiefs don't seem to mind the cold at all.

Fueled by another solid hitting attack and strong pitching, the Chiefs opened up their Straits Area Conference title defense by sweeping Pickford with 15-0 and 17-0 victories at home.

"It's always nice to get the ball rolling with two conference wins, especially when you turn around and have Rudyard on Thursday," said Cheboygan coach Kevin Baller. "Those were some very big wins for us."

Senior Henry Stempky was Cheboygan's winning pitcher in game one, striking out nine and allowing no hits in three innings.

Stempky helped his cause at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three doubles, a single and two RBI, while teammates Daniel Wilcome (double, three RBI) and Dylan Balazovic (double, two RBI) each went 3-for-3. Kaleb Blaskowski (two RBI) and Tyler Balazovic (double) both went 2-for-2. Cole Hudson and Eli Couture each had a hit and knocked in two runs.

Game two was the same story for the Chiefs, who jumped on the Panthers early and never looked back.

Daniel Wilcome picked up the win on the mound, striking out eight, walking four and allowing one hit. Jacob Jankoviak, who threw just one pitch, struck out a Pickford batter to end the contest.

At the plate, Jankoviak had two hits and knocked in three runs, while Matt Bur (three RBI), Blaskowski (RBI), Beau Ginop, Stempky, Dylan Balazovic and Hudson tallied a hit apiece.

"The kids have been working pretty hard at hitting, they always have," Baller said. "They're putting the ball in play and forcing the other team to make plays behind them. It's always nice to see all of these kids get involved, because they all work very hard. When they get an opportunity to get in, it's nice to see them shine."

Cheboygan continues its SAC slate when it hosts Rudyard in a key conference twinbill on Thursday.

Baller and his players already know the importance of Thursday's clash.

"I think the boys are looking forward to it," Baller said. "They know it's a very big set of two games, and so they'll be ready to go on Thursday."

Cheboygan will also head to East Jordan for a non-conference doubleheader on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Chiefs open SAC title defense with sweep over Pickford

#Chiefs#Eli Couture#Panthers
