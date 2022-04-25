ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin

By Amir Vera
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Police in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with the death of 10-year-old Illiana "Lily" Peters, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Tuesday night. "The suspect was not a stranger, the suspect was known to the victim," Kelm told reporters. "We do not believe...

