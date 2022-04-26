ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

One killed in SUV crash on I-5 in Oceanside

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbiVw_0fK4FsJO00

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — One person was killed Monday when an SUV crashed on Interstate 5 in Oceanside near Camp Pendleton.

The northbound gray Jeep Cherokee veered off the freeway near Wire Mountain Road about 4:15 p.m., overturned and struck a fence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim's name was not immediately available.

The fatal wreck forced a closure of two northbound lanes on the freeway in the area, the CHP reported.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
Oceanside, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Vehicle Accident on State Route 78 [Vista, CA]

Traffic Crash near Emerald Drive Left One Fatality. The accident occurred around 3:00 a.m. near the Emerald Drive onramp on State Route 78. Furthermore, the California Highway Patrol received reports of a single unidentified person being involved in a collision. Eventually, first responders arrived and determined that the unnamed person...
VISTA, CA
CBS LA

Caught on video: Couple rams driver stuck in Hollywood traffic, tries to rob them at gunpoint

A man police say tried to rob fellow drivers as they were stuck in Hollywood traffic has been arrested, but help is needed to find a woman who is believed to be his accomplice.Cyree Jamal Carter, 23, of Inglewood, was arrested last Tuesday after police say he dropped a gun and tried to run from a crash at the end of a pursuit in Long Beach. He has since been charged with one count of attempted robbery, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with a vehicle. He has since been freed after posting...
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Interstate 5#Cns#Chp#Traffic Accident#Jeep#City News Service Inc
NBC San Diego

9 People Hospitalized in Encinitas Following High-Speed Chase That Ended in Multi-Vehicle Crash

Nine people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash that was the result of a car chase in Encinitas, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The short-lived pursuit began just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Encinitas when a high-speed driver in a Nissan Sentra refused to yield for authorities. CHP said the pursuit came to an end just minutes later in a crash at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Via Cantebria, when the driver ran a red light and made an illegal left turn.
ENCINITAS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash

Two people died, and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on state Route 60 between Beaumont and Moreno Valley before dawn today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the crash was reported at 3:37 a.m. near Jack Rabbit Trail in the Badlands area. The California Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Hemet woman in a Hyundai Sonata The post Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS LA

One person killed on 57 freeway in Anaheim

A person died Sunday in an apparent car crash on the Orange (57) freeway in Anaheim. The death was reported around 4:15 p.m. The person was found on the southbound 57 freeway ay Katella Avenue. No vehicles stopped to check on the person, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP has not released any information detailing what kind of crash took place or if there was foul play involved.The identity of the person has not been released nor any information related to its gender or age. The victim's name will not released until notification of the next akin.  
ANAHEIM, CA
Times of San Diego

CHP Reopens Coronado Bridge After Man Jumps to His Death

A man jumped off the Coronado Bridge Saturday and was killed, according to the California Highway Patrol. A man in a white pickup truck pulled to the right shoulder of the bridge’s midspan area at 7:10 a.m., a CHP incident log reported. He climbed up on the eastbound state Route 75 right shoulder wall and apparently jumped in the water to his death.
CORONADO, CA
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy