Seattle, WA

Nigel Warrior: Becomes free agent

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Warrior is an unrestricted free agent after the Seahawks withdrew their tender offer Monday, Gregg Bell of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Sends Message To Tom Brady

Over the weekend, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. An honor given to individuals who’ve made a significant contribution to the world of sports. And when Rob Gronkowski learned of his friend’s latest achievement, he was sure to give Brady a shoutout. “Tom deserves...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Have Re-Signed Veteran Free Agent

The New England Patriots bolstered their defensive line on Wednesday, re-signing nose tackle Carl Davis. Davis appeared in all 17 games for New England in 2021, making four starts. He recorded 19 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit. He began his tenure with the Patriots during the 2020 season...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Are Pursuing Former Pro Bowl Raiders Tight End Via Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders have already made a blockbuster trade this offseason. A little over a month ago, the Packers traded their All-Pro wide receiver to the Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s draft. Previously, the team had placed the franchise tag on Adams. Over the course of the last few weeks, new details of their negotiations have emerged. Reportedly, the Packers were willing to pay Adams more money than he got in his new deal with Las Vegas. Adams, however, wanted to play closer to his family. Another detail was that Green Bay wanted Darren Waller in return. League rules, though, forbid a player who has been franchise tagged from being traded for another player. According to sources speaking with Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler, the Packers have not given up trying to acquire the one-time Pro Bowl tight end.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Chargers Signed Veteran Free Agent On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their offensive line this Tuesday, signing Will Clapp to a contract. Clapp, a former seventh-round pick out of LSU, began his pro career with the New Orleans Saints. He signed his rookie contract with the team and made his NFL debut in December of 2018.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots, Texans Draft Trade

The New England Patriots have made another NFL Draft trade as they continue to lead the league in that category. The Patriots have traded their fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for their sixth and seventh-round picks. It was a matter of when, not if, with regards to the Patriots...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Pauline: Packers May Trade Out of First Round of NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have 11 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Two of these picks are coming in the first round. The Packers had the 28th overall pick in the Draft anyway. Green Bay received the 22nd overall pick as part of the Davante Adams trade. Many NFL fans and analysts have projected the Packers to use at least one of these picks on a wide receiver. However, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Packers may trade out of the first round if a premier wide receiver does not fall to them: “Otherwise, sources say they expect the Packers to trade out of Round 1 and look for a receiver later in the draft.”
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

4 most underrated free agent signings of the 2022 NFL offseason, ranked

In what’s been the wildest NFL free agency period in recent memory, some of the biggest names in the game have changed teams in the blink of an eye. However, there have also been some quality free agent signings that have been vastly overlooked. With teams pulling out all the stops to build a championship caliber roster, we’ll be taking a look at some of the more low key additions that were made. With that we’ll now discuss the four most underrated free agent signings of the 2022 NFL offseason, ranked.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Sign Former Jets, Seahawks Starter

Seven veteran free agents took part in this week's voluntary Denver Broncos minicamp. One emerged with a contract in hand. 9News' Mike Klis reports the Broncos signed cornerback Bless Austin on Wednesday following his three-day tryout. A 2019 sixth-round pick, Austin has 29 games of NFL experience, including 17 starts....
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 best Buffalo Bills draft picks since 2017

The Buffalo Bills turned things around starting in the year 2017. Every offseason since then, the NFL draft has played an important role in that change. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was pulling the strings at the 2017 draft. Soon after, general manager Brandon Beane was hired and the duo has gone on to make some great selections in recent memory.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Re-Sign Cornerback Hamilton

The Arizona Cardinals added to their depth at cornerback Tuesday by reaching a 1-year contract agreement with another of their unrestricted free agents, Antonio Hamilton. The Cardinals signed Hamilton to the practice squad last September after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the cutdown to 53 players. He was elevated to the roster for the first three games of the season and then signed to the active roster on Sept. 29.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Peter King Mock: Packers Trade Up for Dotson

The Green Bay Packers need a receiver in a big way. And they got one with a big move in Peter King’s mock draft. In King’s first-round mock for Pro Football Talk, the Packers packaged the 22nd pick of the first round and the 92nd pick of the third round in a trade with Philadelphia. That took them up to No. 18, where they grabbed Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst: Packers Trade up with Texans For 13th Overall Pick

NFL Draft day is here! The day all NFL fans have been waiting for all off-season is upon us. With this being said, Green Bay has specific priorities going into the Draft. Wide receiver being atop the list of needs for the 2022 NFL season. Ryan Wilson of NFL Network predicts that Green Bay get aggressive and goes after pick #13.
GREEN BAY, WI

