Caldwell, ID

One person killed in skydiving accident at Caldwell airport

By CBS2 News Staff
KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — One person has died following a skydiving accident at the Treasure Valley Executive Airport at Caldwell. Officials tell CBS2...

