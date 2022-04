The Bear River tracksters headed out of town for two meets last week, with podium finishes all over the place on both the boys and girls sides. On Thursday, the Bears headed to Logan for a tri-meet with Ridgeline and the Grizzlies and showed their dominance on the track, taking all three top spots in the 100-meter dash. Josh Fowler was the fastest (11.22 seconds), followed by Tucker Cutler (11.55) and Braxton Hurst (11.62).

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO