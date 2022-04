AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two women have been arrested after an assault in the Lowe’s break room. According to the warrant, Desjanque Marshade Walker, 21, and Sharique Corneial Walker, 19, went into the break room of the Lowe’s on Peach Orchard Road, and they beat up the victim, sprayed her with pepper spray, and took […]

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO