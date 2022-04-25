ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans should consider Georgia LB Channing Tindall a day three target

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRyPM_0fK4BQw000

The Houston Texans have a myriad of needs they need to address with their top-100 picks that comprise the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Texans figure to be players to take an edge rusher, cornerback, receiver, and offensive lineman in any particular order through the first three rounds of the draft. However, the Texans still have selections at Nos. 107 and 108 in Round 4.

If Houston plans to use one of those picks, rather than flip them for more draft capital, there is a linebacker the club should take a look at that deep in the draft.

According to Michael Renner from Pro Football Focus, the ninth-best linebacker in the 2022 draft class is Georgia’s Channing Tindall, who is ranked as the 115th overall player on Renner’s big board.

Tindall is a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He can chase down the fastest of running backs. However, he’s still a work in progress in coverage and didn’t tally a single interception or pass breakup in his college career.

Tindall would have the same type of ability as former 2021 fifth-round linebacker Garret Wallow from TCU. The Texans could add another linebacker who is athletic enough to play some coverage in Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme.

The Texans showed on Monday that the team may be more inclined to maximize their picks to take players they believe can help the overall roster rather than add a collection of youngsters to the roster. If the team doesn’t trade down from the fourth round to add more capital and pick even deeper in the draft, Tindall would be the type of player who would be a good fit at that price in the draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Georgia State
Houston, TX
Sports
KENS 5

Texans draft picks 2022: When does Houston pick?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have a first-round draft pick for the first time since 2019, and thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade, they have two selections in the opening round. The Texans have the third overall pick in the draft, which begins Thursday, because of last year’s 4-13...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Texans GM Suggests Team Will Likely Trade 1 First-Round Pick

As of this Wednesday, the Houston Texans own the No. 3 and No. 13 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Judging by general manager Nick Caserio’s recent comments, that could change within the next 24 hours. Caserio told NFL Network’s Jim Trotter there’s only a “50-60 percent chance” the...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Patriots-Texans trade

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have finalized a draft pick trade to shore up their strategies. According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick (170th overall) to the Texans for that team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks, the 183rd and 245th overall selections.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Boston

Patriots Turn Fifth-Round Pick Into A Sixth And Seventh-Round Pick In Trade With Texans

BOSTON (CBS) — The draft week trades have officially begun. Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick has gotten the ball rolling. The Patriots on Monday traded their fifth-round pick to Houston, acquiring the Texans’ sixth-round and seventh-round picks in return, according to Adam Schefter. Trade: Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick to the Texans for their sixth- and seventh-round picks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022 Field Yates then specified that the Patriots sent No. 170 overall to Houston, with Nos. 183 and 245 going to New England. The specifics here, per source: The Texans receive pick 170. The Patriots receive picks 183 and 245. https://t.co/6coQGHeSfT — Field Yates...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nos#Round 4#Pro Football Focus#Tcu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade with Seahawks in latest Peter King NBC Sports mock draft

The Houston Texans dealing the No. 13 overall pick has become an interesting concept that has piqued the interest of draft prognosticators. Count Peter King from NBC Sports as another member of the football world who sees plausibility in the idea. However, King has an interesting twist to the move. Instead of pulling off a trade with the New Orleans Saints to move back, Houston deals with Seattle to move up to take Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Resetting Patriots’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks After Trade With Texans

Bill Belichick and his former top lieutenant teamed up Monday for a late-round draft trade. Three days out from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots dealt one of their two fifth-round selections (No. 170 overall) to Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans for one sixth-round pick (No. 183) and one seventh-rounder (No. 245).
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Texans eyeing OT, CB at No. 3?

While there is still plenty of debate regarding who will hear their name called first in this week’s draft, the Texans represent an interesting focal point with the third-overall pick. Two of the top edge rushers are likely to be gone by the time they make that selection, but they will have a number of options, including at offensive tackle and cornerback.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy