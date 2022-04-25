ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans go Derek Stingley at No. 3 overall, land pass rusher in latest Draft Wire mock

By Mark Lane
 2 days ago
The Houston Texans having twin first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft affords them the occasion to shore up one side of the ball, address both sides of the trenches, or both elements to their pass attack and pass coverage.

According to Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, the Texans choose to address their secondary with the selection of former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley with the club’s No. 3 overall pick in Round 1.

Lovie Smith’s defense relies on the pass rush, so don’t count out a top edge defender here. That said, Stingley is one of the few elite prospects in this draft, despite being limited by injuries over the past two seasons. He’s got the potential to be a dominant corner at the next level.

Stingley over Ahmad Gardner would be an interesting decision for the Texans, who have shown favor towards the former Cincinnati Bearcat throughout the draft process.

What is particularly fascinating about the Texans taking Stingley with the No. 3 overall pick is they pass up on Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchison in the process. The Jacksonville Jaguars go with Georgia defensive end Travon Walker to start off the draft, and the Detroit Lions follow up with Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Although the Texans seemingly “blow it” by not grabbing Hutchinson, they do manage to grab an effective edge defender in Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson at No. 13 overall.

The Texans don’t take part in any of the trade madness as the Pittsburgh Steelers enter the fray and move up to the Atlanta Falcons’ No. 8 overall to take Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: These 8 teams do not have a first-round pick

Get comfy People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) All the optimism has finally arrived. It doesn't matter if you just won a title, like the Los Angeles Rams, or you're the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are already on the clock. Everyone has a good feeling about their teams future as the NFL draft unfolds. The 2022 edition is slated to begin on Thursday with the first round. Unfortunately, not everyone is excited just yet. Thanks to previous trades, eight teams do not have a first-round selection...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3-round NFL mock draft for Denver Broncos from Draft Wire

Mock draft season isn’t slowing down any time soon. Draft Wire‘s latest three-round mock draft released last Friday. Initially, the Denver Broncos held the No. 9 overall pick in this week’s NFL draft. But when that pick is on the clock the team can simply turn on Russell Wilson highlights. The Seahawks hold the Broncos’ initial top two picks for the draft following the Wilson trade.
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
KHOU

Here are the Texans biggest needs in this week's NFL draft

HOUSTON — It's time for NFL teams to make their rosters better through the draft and let's face it -- the Houston Texans have a lot of room for improvement! The draft kicks off Thursday and runs through the weekend. If you want to be among the first to know who the Texans pick in the first round, download the KHOU 11 app and we'll send you an alert.
On3.com

Todd McShay reveals final mock draft ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived. To begin the day, ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has finalized his mock draft for Thursday’s festivities. Months of research, predictions and scouting went into McShay’s final predictions. Now, all that’s left is to watch the chaos unfold. “Remember,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks take LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. in this USA TODAY mock draft

The Seahawks have never used an early-round pick on a cornerback since Pete Carroll and John Schneider took over. However, there’s a ton of speculation that pattern will change in 2022. There are three excellent cornerback prospects who are expected to be taken in the top-20 overall picks in this year’s draft and the Seahawks take one in this new mock draft from USA TODAY.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft odds: Georgia DL Travon Walker favored to be taken first overall by Jaguars

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker has surpassed Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson as the favorite to hear his name call first on Thursday night at the 2022 NFL draft, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Walker’s odds are -300 while Hutchinson’s are +300. North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is the third favorite at +550 and he’s followed by Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at +2000.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full and final first round 2022 NFL mock draft with trades, four QBs taken

I think this is the least we knew about a draft class going into draft day that I can remember. This 2022 class is really, really interesting. There are not a lot of consensus first round talents, a normal year would see about 20 to 23 first round grades whereas this year could have as low as 14 depending on the team. The first round, especially the second half, could be extremely chaotic.
