Normandy Park, WA

Celebrate Arbor Day in Normandy Park by making an ‘If I Were a Tree’ poster

Normandy Park Blog
 2 days ago
As part of the Saturday, April 30, 2022 Arbor Day Celebration, the City of Normandy Park is hosting an all-age art poster contest.

The contest’s theme is “If I Were a Tree,” which is designed to provide wonder and inspire a greater appreciation of the beautiful assortment of trees that make up Normandy Park’s community forest.

There will be four winning entries, one from each of the following categories:

  • Elementary school
  • Middle school
  • High school
  • Adult

First-place winners for each category will receive a prize package.

Winners will be announced at the Arbor Day Celebration.

Click this link for more information on the poster contest.

All posters are due to the City of Normandy Park by April 26, 2022.

An Arbor Day celebration will be held Saturday, April 30, at Marvista Park from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – more info here.

