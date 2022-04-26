ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake, MI

Bear Lake softball outmatched by Pentwater in doubleheader

By Mitch Vosburg
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
Bear Lake senior Kalissa Swanson fires a pitch against Pentwater on Monday, April 25 at Bear Lake Softball Complex. (Mitch Vosburg/News Advocate)

BEAR LAKE — In it's third doubleheader of the 2022 campaign, Bear Lake softball was swept by Pentwater on Monday at Bear Lake Softball Complex.

The Lakers dropped game one 9-0 and game two 14-0.

"We knew it was going to be tough coming in because (Pentwater's) pitcher is really fast and we've seen her before," said coach Kristy Merrill. "The fact that our girls at least got the bat on the ball just makes me happy that we made it with that."

Trailing 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the third, Mandy Grimsehl reached first base off a Falcons error. The next two batters got to first safely, loading the bases for Kalissa Swanson in hopes of giving the Lakers life. She became strikeout victim number nine to end the threat.

Pentwater added six more runs in the game. The Lakers struck out 16 times across six innings.

Game two did not fare better for Bear Lake.

Pitcher Taylor Merrill was inconsistent in finding the strike zone. The Falcons tacked on three runs in the first inning and seven in the second for a 10-0 lead through two.

The Lakers were unable to find a rhythm with their bats, striking out 10 times in the second slice of action.

Monday's hitting woes can be pointed to a young roster which boasts six eighth graders. Merrill knows that this season is about developing the Lakers' youth.

"We've done a lot in practice trying to get them brought up quickly," she said. "Getting our bats going is going to be the biggest thing. We use the pitcher machine at the fastest speed trying to get them ready for those fast pitchers."

