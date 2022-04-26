ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The story behind the white native hibiscus

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Conversation is spotlighting the hibiscus flower this week. Princess Kaʻiulani's father Archibald Cleghorn took a liking to the garden flower and brought in what seemed exotic at the time. Hybridizing hibiscus became a popular hobby and we...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

PennLive.com

This pollinator-attracting, native annual flower is one that few gardeners know: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

* What it is: Despite being a native of the Southwestern U.S., this mini-marigold look-alike is not very well known and seldom planted. That might be changing now that breeding has introduced some new, compact, and brilliantly colored varieties, such as Goldilocks Rocks, Campfire Flame, ‘Bidy Boom Bonfire,’ and the Taka Tuka series.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

Country diary 1922: nesting time for squirrels

Two baby squirrels, the jolliest little creatures imaginable, prettier far than the fox and pine marten cubs which we have seen occasionally at a farmstead in the fell dales, were running on the ground in a little wooded ghyll a few hundred yards up on the mountain-side. They were infantile in their movements and were not difficult to catch. The drey in which they were born was in the fork of a holly tree 15 feet up from the beck bottom. That the parents should have chosen this place for the cage when they had so many better nesting sites to select from in the fir trees nearby seems somewhat singular. It may be that, like the rooks, they feared a further destruction of plantations in the locality.
ANIMALS
WPTV

You can grow houseplants and herbs from cuttings with this $15 plant stand

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Growing plants from cuttings is one of the best ways to...
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
