Dan Hardy has made a stunning claim about the pay he’s going to receive from his exhibition boxing match against Diego Sanchez. For years now fans have been waiting to see if and when Dan Hardy would return to active competition. While it may not be happening in mixed martial arts, Hardy will in fact be competing later this year when he battles fellow veteran Diego Sanchez in an exhibition boxing showdown on the same card as Ricky Hatton’s return to the squared circle.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO