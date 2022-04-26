ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
App State students honor trans lives with performance, moment of silence

By Andrew Rice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApp State students gathered on Sanford Mall Friday for an annual rally in honor of transgender lives lost in the past year. “A lot of people here, especially, think if it’s not directly affecting them it doesn’t matter,” said Tea Critchfield, a junior music education major who led the event. “These...

AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
TIME

Why It's a Mistake to Call Those Anti-LGBTQ Laws 'Don't Say Gay'

At least 16 states, including Florida, Ohio , Missouri , Tennessee , Louisiana , and Alabama, have introduced or passed “parental rights” legislation that bars discussion of LGBTQ subjects in schools. Specifically, educators are not allowed to instruct students about sexuality and gender identity, ostensibly in sex-education contexts but with legislation so broadly worded that it implies educators shouldn’t discuss these issues at all. Collectively, these laws have come to be known as “Don’t Say Gay” bills , and as they gain momentum, they’re attracting national attention. They should. These bills will cause material harm to LGBTQ youth across the country, and they create a chilling effect in educational environments, especially since some also include “divisive concepts” like race in their instructional proscriptions.
Teen Vogue

My Mom Was an Abortion Provider in Oklahoma and Now I'm Scared For Her Freedom

In this op-ed, Sylvie Richards describes the new fear she feels for her mom, an abortion provider, as more and more states pass abortion restrictions. On a cloudy morning in the Bay Area last Wednesday, I tuned into NPR as I drove to school. I was cruising down the highway when the reporter began to describe a new law in Oklahoma. Instantly, my heart clenched. On Tuesday, April 5, Oklahoma’s legislature passed a law like the Texas abortion ban that targets providers, but takes it farther by criminalizing the performance of any abortion in the state, aside from those that save the life of the pregnant person. On April 12, Governor Kevin Stitt signed it into law. When it goes into effect, anyone “convicted of performing or attempting to perform an abortion” in Oklahoma could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $100,000.
Ohio Capital Journal

Legalizing bigotry with “Don’t Say Gay” bill will chase businesses away from Ohio

Question: How could you blow a $20 billion investment in Ohio? Answer: Chase away business with legislation to legitimize bigotry. A cynical attempt by Ohio House Republicans to further stigmatize and marginalize LGBTQ people in Ohio with a Florida-style “Don’t Say Gay” bill could give Intel pause about breaking ground on the state’s largest private […] The post Legalizing bigotry with “Don’t Say Gay” bill will chase businesses away from Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
