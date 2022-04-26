ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Braves off to slow start, Alcantara sharp

By The Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPgqc_0fK45xXi00
Braves Dodgers Baseball Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:

___

THE YEAR AFTER

As they wait for star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to return from knee surgery, the World Series champion Atlanta Braves (7-10) are off to a slow start. Following a day off, they send left-hander Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA) to the mound at home in a series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

The two-time Gold Glove winner lost his first two outings this season — at home to punchless opponents Cincinnati and Washington, no less — before rebounding last Tuesday in a homecoming at Dodger Stadium. Fried retired his first 15 batters and threw seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts in a 3-1 win.

Acuña has been hitting well in the early stages of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett and is targeting a May 6 return to the majors.

MISTER ZERO

Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.86 ERA) has pitched 14 consecutive shutout innings heading into his fourth start of the season. He faces Juan Soto and the last-place Nationals (6-12), who have dropped five straight and been outscored 100-62 this season. Josiah Gray (2-1, 3.14) goes for Washington in the opener of a three-game series.

BAY PLAY

Carlos Rodón gets his first taste of the Bay Bridge rivalry when he pitches for the Giants at home against the A's.

An All-Star last season with the White Sox, the 29-year-old lefty is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts. He's also struck out 29 in 17 innings.

San Francisco returns home after going 8-3 on a four-city road trip that included a 4-2 win Monday on a one-game visit to Milwaukee for a rescheduled game.

Daulton Jefferies (1-2, 1.17) starts for Oakland. Now in his third season, he's technically still a rookie. The 26-year-old righty has allowed no more than two runs in each of his three starts this season.

WINDY CITY REVIVALS?

White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel and Cubs newcomer Marcus Stroman hope to bounce back from rugged starts this season.

Keuchel (1-1, 15.00 ERA) was tagged 10 hits and 10 runs — seven earned — in an inning at Cleveland last week. The 34-year-old former Cy Young Award winner starts in Chicago against the Royals.

Stroman (0-2, 8.78 ERA) makes his fourth start for the Cubs when they take on Atlanta to begin a six-game road trip. LHP Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA) pitches for the Braves.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Camargo started the last five games at shortstop in place of Didi Gregorius, but he is returning to a utility bench role now that Gregorius is back from his hand injury. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he still expects Camargo to see consistent playing time at various positions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Braves postseason star Rosario out 8-12 weeks for eye issues

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves placed slumping outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with blurred vision and swelling in his right eye and expect him to miss eight to 12 weeks. The Braves made the move before Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander William Woods...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud behind Braves' bag Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Manny Pina and batting fifth. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 10.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $3,200 salary. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Juan Soto
FOX Sports

Giants host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak. San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Chicago Cubs#Triple A Gwinnett#Giants#The White Sox#Era
Action News Jax

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Garrett Wilson ready for the spotlight

Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't lack any confidence, already proclaiming himself the best player in the NFL draft. The All-American defensive end from Oregon already talks like an All-Pro. He can go anywhere in the top 10 after initial projections had him as the potential No. 1 pick Thursday night. Ohio State...
NFL
Action News Jax

NFL draft boss sees the vision coming to life in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The smile on Peter O'Reilly's face was as bright as the desert sun. The man in charge of putting together the NFL draft, an event in some ways as difficult as staging a Super Bowl, stood Wednesday near the theater built exclusively for these proceedings. Nearby, 20 prospects were involved in football activities with youngsters from the area. Behind O'Reilly, the NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, was the Holy Roller, an iconic Ferris wheel just off the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
93K+
Followers
99K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy