ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Recall alert: Select overhead garage storage racks pose impact injury risks

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KovMq_0fK43kNv00

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. — Eagle Industrial Group Inc. on Thursday recalled nearly 13,000 overhead garage storage racks sold under the SafeRacks/Monsterrax brand because they pose impact injury risks.

Per the recall, the industrial-strength, height-adjustable steel racks, which attach to the ceiling, were sold in seven sizes including: 4-by-4-foot, 4-by-8-foot, 2-by-6-foot, 3-by-6-foot, 4-by-6-foot, 3-by-8-foot and 2-by-8-foot.

The products are being recalled because their hex bolts “can be defective, causing the rack to collapse from the ceiling, posing an impact injury hazard,” the recall stated.

The racks were sold online at Costco.com, amazon.com, saferacks.com, monsterrax.com and other websites from September 2021 through December 2021 for about $140 each.

To date, SafeRacks/Monsterrax has fielded 55 reports of the racks falling, including one report of an injury where the corners of a ceiling-mounted rack fell and bruised and cut a consumer’s face, the company stated.

Consumers are advised to immediately unload all items from the racks and contact SafeRacks/Monsterrax to receive free replacement bolts.

Consumers may contact SafeRacks by calling 877-927-2168 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT, Monday through Friday; via email at consumersupport@saferacks.com; or online at https://www.saferacks.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Rancho Santa Margarita#Monsterrax#Costco Com#Amazon Com#Saferacks Com#Cox Media Group
Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
POPSUGAR

Finally, Stylish Storage Bins You Can Fit Under the Bed

I'm one of those rare people who love everything about organizing. The whole process of getting things in order is my favorite part — but I can't do it without the help of useful organizing products. With that said though, I'm picky about my favorites — most choices on the market look cheap and like they won't last. One brand I always turn to for quality and style is Open Spaces. From its useful trinket tray to minimal shoe rack, I'm a big fan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yankodesign.com

This series of tiny prefabricated structures includes a home, remote office, and sauna

My Cabin is a series of prefabricated structures like a tiny home, a detached office for remote working, and even a sauna. Girts Draugs found all the rest and relaxation he was looking for in tiny, prefabricated homes. Surging in popularity due to stay-at-home orders, tiny homes have been around for a while but only recently took off. Our collective need to head back to nature has prompted many of us to find ways of staying there.
HOME & GARDEN
Rolling Stone

Knives Out: The Best Carbon Blades You Should Have in Your Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ask any professional chef and they’ll tell you that having sharp and durable knives is everything. A good set of the best carbon kitchen knives can last a lifetime if maintained and do it all, from slicing to dicing. Carbon steel has been around for centuries, but stainless steel knives took the spotlight for a while due to their rust-free quality. Recently, carbon and high-carbon kitchen knives have made a comeback, though they...
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

This modular prosthetic shower leg facilitates easy cleaning of residue limb

Below the knee amputees have to jockey their way around even for normal tasks, making things difficult in the daily grind. Taking a shower is one of them, and such disabled individuals either have to skip taking a shower completely or crawl their way to the bathroom, since normal prosthetics cannot be exposed to water due to their metal components.
SPY

A Bedroom Storage Bench Is the Cozy, Functional Home Hack You Need in Your Life

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most of us wish we had better-quality sleep in our lives — and more of it at that. These days, between all of our screen time, life stresses, medications, caffeine and alcohol consumption, there are so many factors that can affect the amount of shut-eye we get each night. While you may have a handle on those aforementioned factors, did you know that clutter may also lead to insomnia and sleepless nights? So,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Never Forget to Close the Garage Again With the Wyze Garage Door Controller

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Opening your garage door should be simple, but so should keeping an eye on it and making sure you never forget to close it again once you leave. The new Wyze Garage Door Controller Bundle makes this a reality. It’s peace-of-mind assurance if you ever second guess yourself. Buy: Wyze Cam V3 Garage Door Controller $39.99    What We Love About the Wyze Garage Door Controller Bundle Garage door controllers can sometimes be a bit complicated, but...
ELECTRONICS
thespruce.com

How to Hang Plants From the Ceiling Without Drilling

Plants bring cheer to a home, and there's no place better to host your indoor fauna than the ceiling. Hanging plants from the ceiling by drilling into joists or ceiling drywall is sturdy and safe but not always possible. Renters or anyone reluctant to create holes can hang plants from the ceiling without drilling—using non-invasive methods like magnetic hooks, adhesive hooks, tension rods, and clamps.
GARDENING
SPY

The Best Rolling Duffle Bags Stuff Like a Duffle and Roll Like Luggage

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Your luggage should be the least of your worries when traveling, whether that be an extended stay away, a flight to a work conference or even a weekend camping with your family or friends. In that vein, a great rolling duffle bag can ensure ease and practicality in a variety of situations. After all, it offers the stuffable convenience of the best duffle bag with the benefits of wheeled luggage. And what’s not...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Maximize Your Frozen Storage Space With One of These Top-Rated Upright Freezers

Click here to read the full article. Your freezer may not be the most exciting home appliance to talk about, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important. Having the right freezer makes storing frozen food simple. Having the wrong one in your home can waste floor space and make finding food difficult. In this article, we’re going to look at the best upright freezers and the reasons why you might want one in your home. Read on to learn more. What Is an Upright Freezer? There are two freezer types that are most commonly found in the average home. These are upright...
ELECTRONICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy