Months later, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry nixed Draymond Green-Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Draymond Green for Ben Simmons? Not if Steph Curry has anything to say about it.

Speaking on "First Take" on Monday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith dropped a peculiar note: that a Draymond Green-for-Ben Simmons trade was broached once upon a time, and it was wholeheartedly rejected by Curry.

The proposed trade would have been an unmitigated disaster for the Golden State Warriors for a number of reasons.

For one, Draymond has been as invaluable as ever for Warriors during their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets - he's providing his signature trash-talking swagger to go along with suffocating defense.



Secondly, Green is a homegrown talent, a likely hall of famer, and one of the most beloved players in Warrior's history. And thirdly, Ben Simmons hasn't played basketball in a year. He's now a member of the Brooklyn Nets after a midseason trade for James Harden, but he's yet to actually set foot on a basketball court in a game for the Nets.

There were a number of false alarms that Simmons would make his season debut in Game 4 of the Nets’ first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons says he's still dealing with back soreness, and his camp has also cited ongoing mental health issues.

The Warriors seem to be doing fine without Simmons, as they currently hold a commanding 3-1 lead over the Nuggets. And in fairness, there is no indication that the Golden State brass ever seriously considered the Green-for-Simmons offer. As Stephen A. pointed out, it stretches the imagination to believe a Warriors team would be “stupid enough to do something like that.”

Which makes it all the more interesting that Smith dropped an obviously dead trade rumor tidbit months after the fact. Why now? What does he fully know about the situation? And what does he mean when he says Curry nixed the deal, especially if the Dubs weren't very into the idea in the first place?

It wouldn't be shocking to confirm that Curry actually does have front office veto powers, as Smith implies -- but that would certainly be newsworthy all the same.