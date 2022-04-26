ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Pepper, Idaho Fish and Game’s first K-9 officer, retires after 11 years of service

yaktrinews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwin Falls, Idaho — After 11 years of service, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s first K-9 officer dog is retiring. Pepper, a black lab, stood by Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling for over a decade in...

www.yaktrinews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game still searching for individual responsible for illegally killing trumpeter swan near local campground

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is still seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near the Oneida Narrows in Franklin County earlier this year. Multiple reports were recently received by Idaho Fish and Game regarding a dead swan hanging in a tree approximately a mile below Red Point Campground. An examination of the carcass which included X-rays revealed the swan had been killed with a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

If We Lived in Idaho 100 Million Years Ago, We’d All Be Dead

Why would we all be doomed 100 million years ago, you ask? I've got one word for you: dinosaurs. When Jurassic Park first hit theaters in 1993, I was only six years old. Just like every other kid in America in 1993, I was all in on the dinosaur craze. I remember learning more about dinosaurs and when they existed in school. It was always so wild to me to think that huge reptilian beasts walked the very earth that we know and exist on.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash near Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:11 this morning, near Nampa. A 26-year-old Nampa woman was driving a 2005 Mini Cooper heading southbound on Prescott Lane, approaching Ustick Road, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, overturned and caught on fire.
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Firearms#Dog#Pepper
kmvt

Crash near Nampa claims one

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday morning, leaving one dead. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 12:11 a.m. Sunday, near Nampa, Idaho. A 26-year-old female from Nampa was driving a 2005 Mini Cooper southbound on Prescott Lane approaching...
NAMPA, ID
KIVI-TV

Idaho Youth Ranch residential center about a year away from completion

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Many Idaho kids who need long-term residential treatment for mental or behavioral health have to go out of state, so the Idaho Youth Ranch is building a residential facility right here in the Treasure Valley. "It's embedded in a phenomenal 258-acre campus," said Idaho Youth...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police find previously missing Lewiston girl

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police have found a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Monday. Kazmira Swanson was found in Lewiston. The police department thanked the public for their tips. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LEWISTON, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Got It’s Name Because Of A LIE

Idaho. The Gem State. The Potato State. We go by a few names here in Idaho, but "Idaho" is our official moniker. But why?. We're about to weave you a tale of lies and controversy which lead to our great state getting the name we all know her by today.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why Idahoans May Have a Gambling Problem Compared to Other States

Playing cards, slots, or the lottery are fun for many people. For some gambling isn't their thing, but most people will gamble at least once in their life in some form or fashion. There aren't many casinos in the state of Idaho, but Twin is lucky to be close to Nevada and not too far from Fort Hall in Idaho. For most people gambling is fun and a form of entertainment, but for others, it is a way of life and an addiction they can't satisfy. Do most Idahoans have a gambling issue or do they know when to call it quits?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

National group now involved in search for missing Pocatello teen

The search for a missing Pocatello teenage boy has attracted the attention of a national group. The Virginia-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is now involved in the search for 18-year-old Rylan Barsalou, who went missing from Pocatello on Nov. 23, 2021. He is believed to be a runaway. Barsalou is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a dark colored hoodie. If you have any information on Barsalou's whereabouts please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Investigation continues into two Magic Valley blazes

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Fire Marshal has been busy in Southern Idaho over the past few weeks, investigating the causes of two severe blazes in the area. First, an investigation into the Radio Rondevoo fire which resulted in a complete loss of the iconic downtown...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy