ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

'Trash' or free speech? Parents debate banning books at Hall school board meeting

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4caBfw_0fK436ME00
Angie Parsons speaks Monday, April 25, 2022, during a board of education meeting at the Hall County School District office. A large crowd attended the meeting to speak on the subject of book banning in the school system. - photo by Scott Rogers

“When you ban literature, you are banning the perspective of another person.”

These were the words of Thailand Griffith, an 11th grader at West Hall High School and a self-described poet, who spoke against book banning at the Hall County school board meeting Monday evening.

On Friday, Superintendent Will Schofield sent an email to parents, staff and school board members alerting them of the possibility that Monday’s meeting might draw a crowd of parents who aren’t happy about what their children are reading.

He later said in an interview that while he holds parents’ rights as “sacred,” becoming the “book police” could set “a mighty dangerous precedent.”

The meeting was packed, and extra chairs were brought in to accommodate all of the attendees.

The roster of 14 speakers was split evenly between those who protested the “trash” assigned to their children, and those who said that often the books others deem obscene reveal “uncomfortable truths that promote important conversations.”

The talk of book banning was occasioned by Angie Parson, whose ninth grade son had some concerns about a book he had been assigned, titled “Eleanor & Park,” a young adult novel about two 16-year-olds, a red-headed girl named Eleanor and a half-Korean boy named Park, who fall in love after meeting on the school bus and finding shared interests.

“I was shocked by the language and sexual content of the book,” Parsons said. “I felt incredibly disrespected that this could have been secretly slipped to my child.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7q3V_0fK436ME00
Hall County School District board of education members Nath Morris, right, Craig Herrington and school superintendent Will Schofield listen Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Hall County School District office during a board of education meeting where a large crowd attended the meeting to speak on the subject of book banning in the school system. - photo by Scott Rogers

But a mother who spoke after Parsons put the onus on parents, saying “that’s your fault.” It is the responsibility of parents, she said, to know what their kids are reading and what they’re up to. Furthermore, she added, what students say in the halls is often much more vulgar than what they read in the classroom.

“Our priorities are a little mixed up,” she said.

At the start of the meeting, Schofield read the system’s six guiding principles on how it curates instructional materials. One doubled down on the “school-level process” of selecting materials, suggesting the district will not come up with a list of banned books. But it also upheld a parent’s right to “challenge instructional material” and the “right to contact their child’s teacher to provide alternate readings or assignments.”

Parent Blake Cantrell took issue with the latter part of this principle, however, arguing that alternative assignments “isolate” children and make them more prone to bullying. Certain books shouldn’t be assigned in the first place, he said, and the fact that they are is “not acceptable.”

“I trust my Hall County educators,” said Claire Duignan. She said “banning books never works,” and noted that parents have plenty of control over what their children read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRLBb_0fK436ME00
Lisa Echols speaks Monday, April 25, 2022, in opposition to book banning during a board of education meeting at the Hall County School District office. A large crowd attended the meeting to speak on the subject of book banning in the school system. - photo by Scott Rogers

Jeremy Parsons and a couple other parents said they are not for banning books in the library but objected to them being assigned.

If they were movies, Parsons said, “these books would be rated R.”

“This type of trash will not help us grow,” said Karla Lee.

Traci Costilow spoke against book banning and took issue with a point Schofield made in his email last Friday, wherein he said the district will “create a process to provide additional staff development to our media specialists regarding the purchasing of appropriate material.”

Media specialists are already doing a fine job, she said, and don’t need additional development. “A book is never placed on the shelf lightly,” she said.

After citizen input, Nath Morris, vice chair of the school board, commended everyone for remaining civil.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Government
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Local
Georgia Government
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Schofield
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Lawrence Post

Public school teacher was suspended after he hanged a Black doll from a cord at the front of the classroom because he wanted the students to see if someone would claim it

Public school teacher hanged a black doll from a cord at a high school because he wanted the students to see if someone would claim it. The history teacher, who is white, said that he found the black doll unattended and hung it from the cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom so the owner could retrieve it. But, according to an online petition, the history teacher “has been heard using slurs against trans people, even making transphobic statements directly against trans people; has been seen making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement; has been known to consistently make racially charged comments towards POC in his classes.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Waterloo Journal

Education administrator claims she was forced to quit her job because the school board failed to intervene when colleagues called her a ‘white racist’ after she used the term ‘colored people’ during mandatory anti-racism training, lawsuit

The education administrator says she was forced to quit her job after she reportedly used the term colored people during mandatory anti-racism’ training. The assistant principal says she school board failed to intervene against colleagues who reportedly called her a ‘white racist.’ The woman, who served as assistant principal since 2018, has filed a lawsuit against the school board. According to the lawsuit, a black teacher’s aide attending the training began insulting her behind her back with other colleagues who allegedly branded the assistant principal as a racist.
EDUCATION
Nashville News Hub

Middle school teacher played loud music on campus in an effort to disrupt state testing because he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them chance to take the test again

The middle school teacher reportedly played loud music in an effort to disrupt the FSA testing. School officials said the art teacher also posted his behavior on social media, saying he thought the students were stressed out and wanted to give them the chance to take the test again. The educator refused to turn the music down and caused a disturbance as he was escorted to the principal’s office, prompting the school to go on lockdown until the incident was resolved.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Rated R#Free Speech#Korean
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nearly 1,600 books facing book bans nationwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More states are challenging or banning certain books in schools and universities nationwide. The American Library Association (ALA) says these books are typically about racial equity, have minorities as protagonists, or address LGBTQ+ issues. Some members of Congress are reviewing how this effort at the state...
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

America's parents just want our culture back

Across the country we’re seeing a movement to reclaim our culture take hold. This uprising is provoked by the far left’s egregious overreach into our everyday lives. Regardless of political affiliation, it’s several bridges too far for most Americans who just want government to mind their own business so they can raise their kids and live their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Thailand
The Independent

Florida activist seeks to ban Bible from schools for being too ‘woke’

A complaint has been filed with at least eight school districts in Florida to ban the Bible, arguing that the holy book’s contents fall under topics “prohibited” by a controversial new state law.Florida governor Ron DeSantis last Friday signed new guidelines of the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) or the Stop WOKE Act that had become law last month.The law aims to limit discussions in businesses and schools around Critical Race Theory, which Mr DeSantis called a “pernicious” ideology. The legislation prohibits instruction that suggests members of one race are inherently racist and a person’s...
RELIGION
The 74

Focus on Fixing Schools, Not Culture Wars, in the Next Election

Today’s political debate about the fundamental value of public education is unlike anything our country has seen. Across party lines, schools and school boards have become political front-page news. The culture wars have infiltrated America’s classrooms. There is no doubt that the politics being forced into our public education system will be front and center […]
EDUCATION
Lawrence Post

“Give the same treatment for everybody and not based on their skin color”, Students organized a protest after they say a Black male student was suspended for slapping a White female student who called him the N-word

In a video that was shared on social media, a white student called a Black male student the N-work. The black student then slaps the girl before another student pulls him away. A senior student at the high school organized a protest to bring awareness to the multitude of racist incidents Black students experience at the predominantly white high school. They believe that both students were wrong and should have received the same punishment. They also claim the female student was allowed to go to her class while the boy was sent home. But, according to the school district, both students were disciplined.
SOCIETY
WVNS

Special Report: Signs of homelessness in students

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–When many people think of homelessness, they think of someone living on the street or going in and out of homeless shelters. However, homelessness can go further than not having a place to live.  In March of 2021, The Hope Center at Temple University conducted a survey of nearly 200,000 students attending colleges […]
HOMELESS
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
214
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy