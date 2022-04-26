ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff Villanueva to visit Santa Clarita

By Trevor Morgan
signalscv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will be visiting Santa Clarita on Thursday, May 5, for “an afternoon...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Santa Clarita Radio

Castaic Brush Fire Breaks Out Near 5 Freeway

A brush fire in Castaic broke out next to the 5 Freeway Monday evening afternoon, officials said. The 10ft x 10ft brush fire, dubbed the Crossover Incident, was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Monday near the Upper Crossover of the 5 Freeway north of Castaic according to Maria Grycan, Community Services Liaison with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
CASTAIC, CA
SFGate

LA sheriff investigates how reporter obtained leaked video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff on Tuesday disputed allegations he orchestrated a cover-up of an incident where a deputy knelt on a handcuffed inmate’s head and said a Los Angeles Times reporter who used leaked documents and video to first report on the case is part of his criminal investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Teen Arrested After Throwing ‘Stink Bomb,’ Fighting With Mall Security

A teenager was arrested Saturday after he allegedly through a “stink bomb” in a store and became physically aggressive with mall security. Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall on the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard in Valencia regarding a fight, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Newhall Stabbing Sends One To Hospital

An individual was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after being stabbed near Newhall Park, resulting in nearby schools briefly being put on lockdown. Further Details Revealed As Investigation Continues (11:40 a.m.) Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station released additional information on a stabbing incident that occurred when...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Transient found dead on L.A. high school campus

A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The man apparently trespassed onto the campus, located at 4500 Multnomah St., on Sunday night or early Monday morning, Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez told KTLA. Just before 7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

BA.2 blamed for rising COVID-19 cases in LA County

The number of COVID positive patients at county hospitals in Los Angeles rose slightly Sunday while those infected with the coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, based on the latest state figures released Friday.As of Sunday, 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 27 were being treated in intensive care. The latest figures come after the county reported another 2,056 infections Friday, raising the pandemic total to 2,859,799. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported then, raising the overall death toll to 31,924. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health does not report COVID data on weekends.  Also on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez, from Hemet, and 49-year-old Antral Thomas, from Pasadena, as the victims who lost their lives following a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning near Moreno Valley that also caused injuries to one other person. The fatal head-on crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway, just east of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County [...]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

MB2 Entertainment In Santa Clarita Hosts Soft Opening

Officials with MB2 Entertainment, with a new location at the former Mountasia in Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday they are now open. The announcement comes after several months of work to revamp the entertainment center near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. The new MB2 Entertainment Center has some of the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego Antifa man has useful girlfriend in public defender’s office

An Antifa member in San Diego who was charged with multiple felonies, allegedly has a close relationship with an investigator for the San Diego Public Defender Office. And together they may have obtained privileged information with which to intimidate victims and witnesses, according to a prosecutor in explosive court filings uncovered this week.
CBS LA

"Cameras everywhere": 2,000 surveillance cameras keep constant vigil on Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is known for its luxury shopping, celebrity sightings, Instagrammable photo ops — and now, its security cameras.More than 2,000 security cameras adorn the wealthy enclave's street corners, and there still aren't enough — city officials plan to bring in more to combat the wave of crime that has targeted the luxury retail shops and their customers."Anything is good," business owner Peter Sedghi said. "The more cameras. The more police officers. Anything helps."And the surveillance is not limited to street sign-mounted cameras — the police department has increasingly been using drones and automatic license plate readers. And in a...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Video released in unsolved Riverside shooting that injured 2

Nearly six years after being shot multiple times on Christmas Day of 2016, Cassey Verrette is still waiting for justice. For the first time, Riverside police are releasing surveillance video from the night it happened. Then 22, Cassie was dropping off a friend on First Street near Orange Street in Riverside when they noticed three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

LASD detectives searching for suspects who robbed Westlake Village Guitar Center

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking the public's assistance in locating a pair of suspects wanted for grand theft that occurred at a Westlake Village Guitar Center on April 20. The robbery occurred at around 3:45 p.m. at the Guitar Center located on 30730 Russell Ranch Road, when the two suspects approached the employee behind the register, where they proceeded to fill out a credit card application. After the application was denied, they fled from the store before entering a gray sedan and leaving the area. They left with a microphone identified as a NeumannU 87 Ai Shockmount Set Z microphone, estimated to be valued at around $3,650.Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD Detective Lopez at (818) 878-1808.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
CBS LA

Threat forces Huntington Beach City Hall on lockdown

A threat involving a possibly armed suicidal person put Huntington Beach City Hall on lockdown Monday morning. The situation unfolded sometime before 9 a.m. at Huntington Beach Civic Center, located in the 2000 block of Main Street. Huntington Beach police reported that the suspect had been "isolated" to a specific area. Police said the person may be armed. A lockdown order at Huntington Beach High School was quickly lifted, Huntington Beach City Hall and police headquarters remained on lockdown until a little before 11:25 a.m., when the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. It's unclear if any weapons were recovered. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was not immediately identified. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

