A lot of changes have been made to the “Black Ink Crew” cast. “Black Ink Crew” has changed a lot over the last few years. In fact, many of the OGs are no longer on the show. Sky’s departure came after a nasty onscreen moment with her youngest son Des. She accused him of stealing from her. Words were exchanged. At one point, Sky said she should have swallowed him. Des later broke down in tears and told Ceaser that Sky attacked him. And he regretted that he ever reconnected with her. Ceaser would later tell the crew that producers decided to suspend Sky. Sky has since said that leaving the show was the best move for her and her sons. They are all on good terms now. So Sky has no interest in returning to the show because she felt it was a toxic situation.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO