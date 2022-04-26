Aquatic Center outdoor water park opens May 14

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center’s outdoor water park will open for the season on May 14.

The outdoor water park will only be open on weekends through Memorial Day weekend. Then, beginning May 30, it will be open during normal days and hours. Season pass holders and KAC members can get in half an hour early Monday through Saturday.

2022 Outdoor Water Park Hours

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: noon – 6 p.m.

The outdoor water park will be open daily through the end of July. It will then return to weekends-only through Labor Day, the final day of the season. The outdoor lap pool will be open daily through the end of October.

Season passes and memberships can be purchased online or in person at the Aquatic Center front desk.

