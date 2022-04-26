ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Aquatic Center outdoor water park opens May 14

By Slater Teague
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center’s outdoor water park will open for the season on May 14.

The outdoor water park will only be open on weekends through Memorial Day weekend. Then, beginning May 30, it will be open during normal days and hours. Season pass holders and KAC members can get in half an hour early Monday through Saturday.

2022 Outdoor Water Park Hours

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: noon – 6 p.m.

The outdoor water park will be open daily through the end of July. It will then return to weekends-only through Labor Day, the final day of the season. The outdoor lap pool will be open daily through the end of October.

Season passes and memberships can be purchased online or in person at the Aquatic Center front desk.

WJHL

Synchronous Fireflies at Rocky Fork State Park: What you need to know

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With lottery queues becoming crowded in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park plans to provide an unforgettable experience for a lucky few. In late spring, the slopes and seeps of Rocky Fork are lit up in a performance made possible by Photinus carolinus, AKA the […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
