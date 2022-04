Are the measures being introduced fair to all voters?. Gov. DeSantis signs SB524Twitter of Gov. Ron DeSantis. On April 25 Governor Ron DeSantis signed another new bill into law as he approved S524 - the Election Integrity act. The bill was approved by the state senate in the March legislative season after politicians voted along partisan lines and approved the bill by 23 votes to 15.

