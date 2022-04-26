'Composed' Eagles rally past Shells 4-1

From left, CM's Aubrey Voyles, Roxana's Jordan Skundrich (14), Roxana's Aubrey Wiegand (22) and CM's Abrianna Garrett battle for the ball during Monday's 4-1 CM victory at Roxana. (Pete Hayes | The Telegraph)

ROXANA - The Civic Memorial Eagles did a quick change at halftime of Monday's game against Roxana. The result, a 4-1 CM victory, had Eagles coach Eric Zyung breathing a sigh of relief.

It had the opposite effect on Roxana coach Lori Yates.

"They looked like a completely different team after halftime," Yates said of the Eagles. "They more relaxed and in control. They took it to us in the second half."

Roxana held a 1-0 halftime team on a direct free kick goal by Kendall Kamp midway through the first half. But after Zyung and his coaching staff's heart-to-heart halftime discussion with their team, it was all Eagles in the second half.

"We told the girls they needed to calm down and find their composure," Zyung said. "They did that. They started connecting passes, moving off the ball and creating chances"

Yates said that while her Shells had a few chances in the second half, something was missing.

"We don't have any pure finishers," Yates said. "We're still young and sometimes we finish like we're young. It takes experience."

Kamp delivered a 20-yard goal on a direct free kick with 22:31 remaining before halftime following a foul on CM. The ball sailed from just right of the center of the field and slipped past CM goalie Emily Williams into the upper left corner of the goal.

It was Kamp's 20th goal of the season.

It would be the Shells' only goal of the game.They dropped to 8-8-1 on the season. CM is 9-8.

With their new-found composure, it didn't take long for the Eagles to tie things up. Mady Zyung scored from just inside the penalty area from about 16 yards off an assist from Abrianna Garrett to make it 1-1 with 36:59 left in the second half..

The Eagles had a pair of chances to take the lead when Aubrey Voyles hit the left post on a low shot with 20:49 left. Less than a minute later, another Eagles hot skipped just wide right of the goal.

Zyung and Garrett combined to give CM a 2-1 lead with 10:28 left, but it was Garrett who scored this time, assisted by Zyung.

Avery Huddleston made it 3-1 with 6:13 remaining, assisted by Voyles. Garrett then capped the scoring when she took an assist from Zyung and made it 4-1. Garrett has scored 28 goals on the season.

Roxana's Yates said that with her team's youth, patience is vital.

"We'll get there," she said. "We had some chances, but just finished one."

CM will play host to Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Roxana will play host to Jersey on May 2.

"I was really proud of the way our players turned it around after halftime," Zyung said. "We started moving the ball from side to side and connecting passes; that was what we needed. I thought we controlled midfield really well in the second half. That was important because Roxana can be dangerous."