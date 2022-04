Click here to read the full article. One of the three drug dealers charged in the deadly fentanyl overdose that claimed the life of rising rapper Mac Miller was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison on Monday. Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, appeared in federal court in Los Angeles and said he was the middle man who had no idea the counterfeit oxycodone pills he provided to a fellow dealer before they killed the rising rapper in September 2018 were laced with fentanyl. He asked for only five years in custody. The final sentence of 10 years and 11 months was slightly...

