WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 182.19 -5.12 -2.73%. Whirlpool said Monday that sales fell 8.2% in its first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter a year before. The company said revenue over the three months ended March 31 remained 14% higher than the first quarter of 2020, indicating that people are continuing to spend more on appliances than before the pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO