Questions have been raised in recent weeks about the future of the UMass Dartmouth College of Visual and Performing Arts at the Star Store in Downtown New Bedford. The college was, at one time, thought to be a key part of New Bedford's growing arts community, but critics claim the CVPA has gradually shifted away from traditional fine art and studio art programs, like ceramics and textiles, and toward more career-path curricula, like fashion design, animation or gaming design.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO