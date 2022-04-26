Celtics complete first-round sweep of Nets with 116-112 win

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) reacts after hitting a 3-pointer as Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (30) looks on during the second quarter of Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are through to the Eastern Conference Semifinals after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics capped the 4-0 series victory with a 116-112 win in Game 4 on Monday night.

The Nets never led in Game 4, but trimmed a 15-point deficit to just one in the final minutes. Boston managed to hold off Brooklyn without star Jayson Tatum, who fouled out on a controversial offensive foul with just under three minutes left.

Kevin Durant made only four shots in Game 2 and was held to 16 points in Game 3, but bounced back to finish with 39 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds on Monday. Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points, five assists, and three rebounds.

Brooklyn entered the season as the title favorite, but played without point guard Kyrie Irving for the majority of the regular season due to his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Nets also lost Durant for six weeks due to a knee injury. Brooklyn finished the regular season 44-38 and earned a spot in the NBA playoffs by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Play-In Tournament.

Boston will advance to face the winner of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls. The Bucks currently lead 3-1 and can wrap up the series at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.