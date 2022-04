With just a day before the 2022 NFL Draft, there are no more visits to take and no more workouts to be done. The final preparation for each NFL team is underway for the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Where UNC football quarterback Sam Howell will fall is a mystery, but to this point a late first-round draft pick is not out of the question. Either way, he will hear his name called in the first two rounds. So what will that organization be getting when they select the Tar Heels’ quarterback? Who better to dissect that than the...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO