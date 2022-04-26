ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Fear and loathing evaporates amid NRL’s Anzac Day pageantry | Matt Cleary

By Matt Cleary
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPWES_0fK3u4Ep00

I didn’t cry, not really. I certainly wasn’t blubbering. Yet in those pregnant moments after the bugler’s rendition of The Last Post had rung around the Sydney Cricket Ground and 35,273 rugby league fans had stood silently in honour of those who had fought and died for Australia and New Zealand, I thought of my grandad who had gone to New Guinea and of all the other grandads, the ones who didn’t come home. And be damned if my glasses didn’t mist up.

Earlier I’d arrived at the famous old ground for the traditional Anzac Day match between the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons with the same sort of joy and nagging fear I always hold for this fixture. I love the day and what it means, but worry whether it should be “celebrated” and whether all the flags and military imagery are too “American”. There are questions over the fetishisation of war and the fine line between pride and nationalism.

Related: Dragons hold on to stun Roosters in NRL Anzac Day upset

Then there is the language of war used in the context of a sporting event. Perhaps Keith Miller had it right with words to the effect of: cricket is a game; pressure is a Messerschmitt up your arse. But then, these words are only descriptors. Your grandma may battle to walk up the shops. It’s brave to speak publicly if you’ve had a stutter. Bonecrusher and Our Waverley Star “fought a two horse war” in the 1986 WS Cox Plate. And so on.

On the field, the warm-up game was a raggedly entertaining clash (we can use “clash”, right?) between Turkey and the Australian Defence Force. There were marching bands and an explanation of what Air Force cadets do (in this case, march into the SCG carrying flags). Defence types drove by in combat vehicles and there were standing ovations. And I fretted afresh about the American influence.

Red Berets, “paratroops who undergo extensive training and compete in international competitions”, parachuted onto the field with the match ball that Billy Slater collected with a soldier of Turkish heritage. And then the players came out and everyone stood to attention before the bugler did his thing. In that moment, all the cynical takes, fear and loathing evaporated.

As for the game itself, it was pulsating. Early doors there was a huge roar when Dragons front-rower Francis Molo, the scorer of five tries in his previous 81 games, went under the posts. Teammate Moses Suli was later confused by a dummy runner – the purpose of said run – though not obstructed before a try was denied for obstruction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWhZA_0fK3u4Ep00
A bugler plays The Last Post before the Anzac Day game at the SCG. Photograph: Mark Evans/AAP

The Dragons made a break and screamed down the right before Joseph Suaalii ripped off a show-stopping tackle that coughed up the ball. Jaydn Su’A scored a try and banged up his ankle. When Roosters winger Daniel Tupou was penalised for a high tackle on Mikaele Ravalawa the Dragons fans in the Bill O’Reilly Stand were up as one in moral outrage and high dudgeon. James Tedesco did James Tedesco things, as did Luke Keary and Joey Manu.

So it went in the grand old girl that is the SCG. And after 80 minutes of the fluid, physical, tub-thumping entertainment of rugby league played on a dry surface in daytime, man of the match Ben Hunt ripped off a 40-20 and the Dragons’ 14 held out the Roosters’ 12.

Later, at the Olympic Hotel – a pub that is equal parts Dragons and Roosters fans – I remembered another Anzac Day and a conversation I’d had with a friend recently arrived from Essex in the UK. After I explained the rules of two-up, he asked about the meaning of the day. I said it was a few things; I talked of Gallipoli and of the Diggers who tossed coins at the Somme. A young woman nearby overheard and explained it better than I had. “It’s about mateship,” she said.

And maybe that’s enough. Maybe while we’re playing footy and tossing coins and waving flags and solemnly bowing heads, it’s just a celebration of mateship. Maybe, sometimes, we can just acknowledge that we are not perfect people. And that we’re doing our best. And maybe it’s enough to shed a little tear, toss a couple of coins and enjoy the very hell out of a football game at the SCG.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The wild video footy WAG does NOT want you to see: Anthony Milford's partner wants drunken footage kept secret as she makes impassioned plea to court

Footy star Anthony Milford's long term partner Miri Fa’i has successfully begged a judge not to publicly release footage showing her 'intoxicated and distressed'. The NRL player, 27, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and wilful damage on April 11 after breaking a car window in Brisbane's party hot-spot, the Fortitude Valley, by throwing a wheelie bin.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Post#Rugby League#American#Ws Cox Plate
Daily Mail

Aussie war veteran will never serve in the army again because he's furious about Dan Andrew's 'draconian' Covid response that removed freedoms

A war veteran who served the Australian military during two tours of Iraq claims he wouldn't 'consider joining' the army now because of Australia's 'draconian' Covid response. The former soldier made the startling admission during a brief interview at an ANZAC Day service in Melbourne. The service was the first...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Aboriginal descendent of generations of Aussie diggers is reduced to tears as a member of the RSL REFUSES to let her lay an Indigenous flag at an Anzac Day service

A solemn Anzac Day memorial service suddenly became a flashpoint when a proud mum tried to display a flag honouring Indigenous diggers at her local war memorial. Cindy Roberts draped her Aboriginal flag alongside the Australian flag flying at half-mast before the service began in flood-ravaged Lismore, northern NSW, on Monday.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Our Selves: celebrating photographs taken by female artists

As the news cycle regularly demonstrates, the simple, quintessentially modern act of taking a photograph has now become a predominant way of subverting entrenched power. And female artists, often on the fringes of cultural society, have been using their cameras to do just that for well over 100 years. This is one of the provocative declarations made by Our Selves: Photographs by Women Artists from Helen Kornblum, the Museum of Modern Art’s empowering new exhibit of work by female photographers from over 100 years and all around the globe.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Football supporter could face match ban over Nazi gesture towards Spurs fans

A football supporter who made a Nazi gesture towards Spurs fans has been ordered to pay more than £300 and could be banned from going to games.Newcastle United fan Shay Asher, 24, admitted the racially aggravated offence of causing harassment during a Premier League game at St James’ Park in October.The club received a number of complaints during the game after a man was seen raising his right arm towards the north London club’s fans in the away section, Newcastle Magistrates’ Court was told.Rehana Haque, prosecuting, said the former Royal Engineer later told police he had been waving to someone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City fan, 30, is fired from his job as a chef and banned from football matches for three years after throwing a PIE at rival supporters

A Manchester City fan has lost his job as a chef and been banned from football matches for three years after he threw a pie into the crowd during a game. Aaron Johnson, 30, said he had been struck by the pastry and hurled it back in a 'moment of madness' during the Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon on March 9.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

252K+
Followers
66K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy