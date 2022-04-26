ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Deadly pedestrian crash involving impaired driver

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0fK3u2TN00

The Tucson Police Department responded to a pedestrian collision on April 24, 2022 around 8:15 p.m.

According to TPD, the collision occurred on the 7100 block of East Tanque Verde Road.

After investigating, TPD says the pedestrian was trying to cross Tanque Verde Road from south to north when a silver 2002 Toyota Prius struck her.

The driver immediately stopped and has cooperated with the investigation.

The Tucson Fire Department transported the pedestrian to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, who has been identified as 51-year-old Sierra Deborah Waters.

During the investigation, officers were notified that Waters died. Next of kin has been notified.

According to the DUI Unit, the driver was impaired at the time of the incident.

Investigation is still active.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 5

Roberto
2d ago

It is as it was meant to be, drunken driving is not an accident, it is an act of premeditation. Perhaps we should adopt a “eye for an eye” solution. That might bring about change!

Reply
2
USNNAMVET6872
2d ago

I read the news everyday there's always a pedestrian accident why? there's something wrong right there there should be different laws on drunk driving or driving while high imprisonment or death.

Reply
2
Related
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
AZFamily

3 dead, several hurt after I-10 pursuit ends in head-on crash north of Tucson

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 is back open near Picacho after an SUV carrying eight people crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing three people Thursday afternoon. It all started just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. The driver sped off and troopers chased them, investigators said. At some point, the SUV driver crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer.
PICACHO, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tpd#St Joseph S Hospital#Sierra Deborah Waters#Dui#Kgun 9#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy