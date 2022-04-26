ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Starr by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the pool stage was 72.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday was 72.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.4 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.4 Thu 10 AM 28.3 28.3 28.2 28.4 1 PM 4/28
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 8.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.6 Thu 10 AM 10.0 9.5 9.0 *** Crested ***
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 13.2 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.8 Wed 6 pm CDT 14.6 14.5 14.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Northwest Randolph, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Northwest Randolph; Taylor FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Harrison, Taylor, Barbour and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 28.6 Thu 9 AM 27.5 24.8 23.0 28.7 1 PM 4/28
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for the higher terrain, including Georgetown Lake, MacDonald and Homestake Passes. Total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in valley areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wet snow loading may lead to power outages. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially across MacDonald Pass.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 13.4 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.4 Wed 6 pm CDT 15.1 14.9 14.7
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Edwardsport. .Minor flooding due to recent rainfall on the lower White River at Edwardsport...is continuing...and is expected to end late Thursday evening as water recedes. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Thursday /6:00 AM CDT Thursday/ the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Thursday /6:00 AM CDT Thursday/ was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.5 feet Sunday, May 08. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 13.6 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 08 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 08. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Corps regulation stage during the winter months for Bull Shoals and Norfork Reservoir releases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.0 feet Sunday, May 08. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 24.6 Thu 10 AM 23.9 23.5 23.2 *** Crested ***
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Doddridge, Lewis, Tyler, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Doddridge; Lewis; Tyler; Upshur FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Tyler, Doddridge, Lewis and Upshur Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV

