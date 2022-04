National Weather Service forecasters are becoming increasingly concerned that northeast Kansas will see severe storms in the late afternoon and evening Friday, the weather service's Topeka office said in a graphic displayed Friday on its website. "There still remains some uncertainty with the timing and intensity of storms," said a statement accompanying the graphic. "All modes of severe weather will be possible. This includes large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes." ...

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO