WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says he expects Deontay Wilder to be back in the ring this year.Wilder could become world champion once again as he is ranked No 1 by the WBC and could be in contention to compete for the belt if it is vacated by Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King beat Wilder twice in a legendary trilogy to claim and defend the belt but he hinted he was retiring after he defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley on Saturday.Sulaiman says Fury’s past rival Wilder is up to the task of taking back the belt.Speaking to Sky Sports, Sulaiman...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO