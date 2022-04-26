ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie shooting victim recovering, but family concerned as suspect is released

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaxahachie, TX - A Waxahachie man continues to recover following a shooting outside of a townhome complex Tuesday afternoon, but family members say the physical and emotional impacts will remain for a long time. At approximately 3:15 p.m. Waxahachie police responded to a call of a shooting in the...

Frances Miller-Skinner
2d ago

That's a shame, to turn dangerous people loose to harm others! I mean over a parking spot really! With that mentality he is liable to shoot anyone who looks at him wrong!

