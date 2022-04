Ben Rothwell had a feeling his run with the UFC was possibly coming to an end even before he was released from the promotion. After he was offered a fight against Alexander Gustafsson in May, which would serve as the last bout on his current contract, the 40-year-old heavyweight reached out to discuss a potential extension. It became clear in those conversations that Rothwell wasn’t guaranteed a future with the UFC beyond that fight even if he earned an impressive win.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO