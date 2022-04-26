ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

‘Be like Mike’: Tribute paid to the late Miami-Dade Beacon Council CEO Michael A. Finney

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVXXr_0fK3riIj00

Friends and family members of Michael A. Finney, former CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, gathered Monday to pay him tribute at Miami Dade College’s downtown campus.

Finney, 65, died of a heart attack on April 3 in Miami.

He was an important behind-the-scenes player as head of Miami-Dade County’s economic development agency. Since he was recruited in 2017, Finney was credited with re-energizing the council and bolstering efforts to improve economic equity and inclusivity across Miami-Dade, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finney also helped connect workers in low-income, high unemployment neighborhoods with employers paying a living wage. The initiative, Miami Community Ventures, was modeled on a successful program of his native state of Michigan.

He was appointed leader of a tri-county proposal in response to an expansion bid from Amazon , which promised to attract 50,000 jobs to South Florida. The bid was attractive enough to land the region on Amazon’s shortlist of 20 finalist candidates, though it ultimately fell short.

READ MORE: ‘An intellectual giant’: Michael A. Finney, CEO of Miami-Dade Beacon Council, dies at 65

Days before Finney’s passing, he had flown back to Miami from Israel, where he joined Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and others to promote the county as a global economic hub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473f53_0fK3riIj00
Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County, presents Gina Finney with a County Resolution commemorating her husband’s impact on the community, during a memorial service for Michael A. Finney, president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, at Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus in Miami on Monday, April 25, 2022. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

At his memorial service, Levine Cava said Finney was a leader like no other.

“He had a decades-long career advising elected officials, business and civic leaders about economic development and how to strengthen local and state economies to support industries and create job opportunities for all residents,” she said. “He understood people and he recognized competing priorities, and was somehow able to always find common ground.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jy7ff_0fK3riIj00
Carlos A. Gimenez, U.S. representative for Florida’s 26th Congressional District, speaks to the audience during a memorial service for Michael A. Finney, president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, at Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami, Florida, on Monday, April 25, 2022. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, who was mayor of Miami-Dade during the beginning of Finney’s tenure, said he was skeptical when he was first told that the Beacon Council would hire someone from out of state to lead the organization.

“I got to tell you, from the first minute that I met Mike I knew he was the right guy,” he said. “His legacy will continue to grow as Miami becomes what ... is its destiny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rA7fM_0fK3riIj00
The audience during a memorial service for Michael A. Finney, president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, at Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami, Florida, on Monday, April 25, 2022. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

READ MORE: After leading Amazon bid, Beacon Council President Finney will stay on through 2023

Eric Knowles, CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, said Finney understood that the Miami-Dade community could not be better without all of its residents working together to improve the lives of the less fortunate.

“It is up to each and every one of you in here to hold one another accountable, that our community becomes the community that Mike envisioned,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvXEK_0fK3riIj00
Gina Finney reacts to strories being told about her late husband during a memorial service for Michael A. Finney, president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, at Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami, Florida, on Monday, April 25, 2022. Daniel A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

Mike Finney Jr., one of Finney’s son, credited his mom, Gina, for his father’s success.

“Our dad never would have ever gotten anywhere close to where he could be if our mother wasn’t so nurturing and loving,” he said, standing next to his brothers Marcus and Austin.

He affirmed that their dad was the best role model they could ask for, always leading by example.

“We are always going to know what to do because our dad, he told us, we watched him do it for so long,” he said.

George Bermudez, chair of the council’s board of directors, said he was “joined by the hip” with Finney during the Israel trip, witnessing how he worked with companies wanting to open offices in the county. As a father of an 18-year-old high school student, he said he has always told his son to be a good human being and to always do the right thing, but that he didn’t know who could embody those qualities and be a role model for his son.

“I always wondered how would that person look like or be like,” he said. “And now I can tell my son, ‘Be like Mike.’”

To watch Finney’s memorial service, go to mdc.edu/livestream .

Celebrating the Life of Michael A. Finney

Reporter Andres Viglucci contributed to this story.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Expected To Generate More Money For South Florida Than A Super Bowl

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is booming with business and the Miami Grand Prix is only adding fuel to the fire. About 300,000 people from all over the world are expected in town and organizers say some of them will start arriving by the end of the week. Visit Lauderdale is gearing up for the race with scheduled events starting next week. They’re expecting Formula 1 to bring in at least $50,000,000 to Broward County. These projections mean, the race could be an even bigger moneymaker than the Super Bowl. “It’s the hottest ticket I’ve ever seen in...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Knowles
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Beacon#Board Of Directors#Miami Dade College#Miami Community Ventures#Miami Dade Beacon Council
L. Cane

3 Florida Cities Make List of Top 10 Fastest Rising Rents

Housing prices are rising rapidly in the United States. According to Econofact.org, housing prices have risen an average of 20% since the pandemic began. But the rise in prices isn't limited to single-family homes. Rental rates are rapidly increasing also, increasing about 14% in the United States overall in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
747
Followers
249
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy