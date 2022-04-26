ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Watsonville Sisters Launch Scholarship Fund To Help Immigrant Students

By CNN Newsource
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago

By Gianna Franco

Click here for updates on this story

WATSONVILLE, California ( KPIX ) — Paying for college is a hurdle many families face, but a group of sisters inspired by their own experience as daughters of immigrant parents are helping students achieve that dream.

Meet the Rosales sisters, Elizabeth, Olga, Christie, Nancy, Adriana and Veronica, daughters of immigrant parents who grew up in Watsonville.

Their parents, like many immigrants, came to California dreaming of a life that gave their children more opportunity. They worked hard at it, often getting by paycheck to paycheck and saving money where they could.

“To think there was six of us, and a matter of fact, I did not get a Quinceanera because they would have to give that to the following daughter,” said Elizabeth Castillo, as she talked about the financial sacrifices her parents made raising their children.

Their parents, Abel and Maria Rosales, were originally from Zacatecas, Mexico and were both the oldest of large families and childhood friends.

Abel’s father was part of the Bracero program that allowed him to come to California to work the farmlands for part of the year. Abel would also make the journey with his father, but always kept in touch with Maria through letters. Eventually he would return to Mexico to find her, marry her, and move to the Central Coast.

Helping their girls achieve a higher education was a goal for the Rosales family, but it wasn’t always easy. Not only did they have to figure out the college application process, but they were also focused on their legal status in this country.

“They were always struggling with immigration status and figuring out the nuances of being in a new country,” Olga said. “It was always a thing and that was always bigger than FAFSA and Scholarship!”

The Rosales sisters were determined, and worked hard to figure out the process. All would go on to pursue a higher education. The experience would lead to the Rosales Sister Scholarship — a foundation that helps first generation and immigrant students living in the Central Coast with financial and emotional support as they pursued a higher education. The organization was inspired by their father.

“He passed in 97, so in 2019, it was the 20th year of his passing, we were sitting around at dinner and thinking about what we could do to honor him.” Olga said.

When asked what they thought their dad would say if he was here to see what they’ve achieved, they all smiled as they responded.

“He would say, ‘sin miedo’ ‘without fear’, in spite of fear and we are just trying to get to that $32,000” Olga said.

Last year the sisters raised $16,000, and they hope to double that this year. In fact, all the money they’ve raised so far has been done virtually due to COVID, but this Friday, April 29th, they will be holding their first in person event at Oakstop in Oakland.

For more information about the scholarship or their upcoming event head to rsscholarship.com .

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The post Watsonville Sisters Launch Scholarship Fund To Help Immigrant Students appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville, CA
Education
Local
California Society
City
Watsonville, CA
Watsonville, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigrants#College Application#Education#Racism#Kpix
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Pay Kids Money for Housework

Should children be compensated financially for contributing to housework?. Parenting is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. A parent is responsible for raising a productive and responsible member of society, and must equip their child with all the tools necessary so that they can be self-sufficient out in the world.
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Immigration
FOX40

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report issued Monday urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
Times of San Diego

California Eyes $632 Million Plan to Help Students Attend State Colleges Debt Free

California is on track to remove any reason for its public university students to take out student loans. Known as Middle Class Scholarship 2.0, the “debt-free” program is slated to receive its first infusion of money this summer: a cool $632 million that lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom promised in last year’s state budget that they said they’d fund this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy