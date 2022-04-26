ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: Select overhead garage storage racks pose impact injury risks

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. — Eagle Industrial Group Inc. on Thursday recalled nearly 13,000 overhead garage storage racks sold under the SafeRacks/Monsterrax brand because they pose impact injury risks.

Per the recall, the industrial-strength, height-adjustable steel racks, which attach to the ceiling, were sold in seven sizes including: 4-by-4-foot, 4-by-8-foot, 2-by-6-foot, 3-by-6-foot, 4-by-6-foot, 3-by-8-foot and 2-by-8-foot.

The products are being recalled because their hex bolts “can be defective, causing the rack to collapse from the ceiling, posing an impact injury hazard,” the recall stated.

The racks were sold online at Costco.com, amazon.com, saferacks.com, monsterrax.com and other websites from September 2021 through December 2021 for about $140 each.

To date, SafeRacks/Monsterrax has fielded 55 reports of the racks falling, including one report of an injury where the corners of a ceiling-mounted rack fell and bruised and cut a consumer’s face, the company stated.

Consumers are advised to immediately unload all items from the racks and contact SafeRacks/Monsterrax to receive free replacement bolts.

Consumers may contact SafeRacks by calling 877-927-2168 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT, Monday through Friday; via email at consumersupport@saferacks.com; or online at https://www.saferacks.com.

