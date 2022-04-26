ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘There’s no miracle cure for flip-flopping’: Dr. Oz spars with GOP rivals

By Austin Kellerman
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Celebrity physician turned politician Dr. Mehmet Oz debated his GOP rivals for the first time Monday night in the race to replace retiring Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey. In a contest for a seat that could help determine the balance of power in...

