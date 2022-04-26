ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Confederate Memorial Day: What is the controversial holiday recognized in Florida?

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFisc_0fK3otNB00

A controversial holiday being acknowledged this week is drawing strong reactions and protest.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The day in question is Confederate Memorial Day, or Confederate Heroes Day or Confederate Decoration Day, depending on what state you’re in.

Here’s a look at the history of the controversial day.

What is it?

The state holiday is meant to honor those who fought and died in the Civil War.

Who recognizes it?

Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina all either recognize Confederate Memorial Day as a state holiday or commemorate it.

When is it?

That depends on what state you’re in. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alabama and Mississippi observed Confederate Memorial Day on Monday, while Florida and Louisiana will celebrate it on Tuesday, the day Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston surrendered.

How did it start?

Confederate Memorial Day stretches back to the late 1800s. The first official celebration of the day was marked by a state proclamation in Georgia in 1874.

EXPLAINER: Why are Disney and DeSantis feuding in Florida?

What is the response to it?

The holiday has drawn criticism from some lawmakers and organizations.

In February 2021, Sen. Lauren Book (D-Plantation) filed legislation to eliminate Confederate Memorial Day, as well as two other Confederate holidays in the state: birthdays of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Jan. 19, and Confederate President Jefferson Davis on June 3.

“As a State, we must underscore diversity and undercut tributes to Confederacy, which upheld the institution of slavery,” Book said in a news release at the time. “With the hate and divisiveness we’re seeing today, it is more important than ever to condemn racism and reaffirm that we are indeed ‘one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all — not just for some.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Government
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Book
Person
Jefferson Davis
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Memorial Day#Confederate Heroes Day
NewsOne

Georgia Officials Approve Confederate Memorial Day

An annual Confederate Memorial Day event managed to get approved at Stone Mountain Park in Georgia by park officials that claim the gathering is a "small and respectful" yearly tradition to honor Confederate Civil War leaders Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson, and Robert E. Lee.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Which states have the most Confederate memorials?

Seventy-three Confederate monuments were removed or renamed in 2021, leaving 723 such monuments standing in the United States. The Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Whose Heritage?” data project counted more than 2,000 Confederate memorials throughout the country today, including statues, parks, schools, streets, highways, or practically any structure which, in one way or another, honors a Confederate figure or the whole coalition of seceded states.
POLITICS
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy