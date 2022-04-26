ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs is taking the next steps to remove the Frank Bogert statue

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKPCv_0fK3ng6l00

An update on the controversial Frank Bogert statue tonight.

Palm Springs is moving forward with removing the figure from city hall. Tonight marked the 60-day deadline to suggest moving the statue to other locations but officials say no one has come forward.

The Bogert statue will likely end up in storage until the city of Palm Springs officials finds a new home for the figure.

The city plans to make an official announcement soon.

The city council unanimously voted to move the statue from city hall in February after an outcry from public members that the former Mayor, Frank Bogert, played a vital role in removing hundreds of people from section 14 going back to 1954.

Click the link below for reference to our February article:

https://kesq.com/news/2022/02/24/frank-bogerts-statue-will-be-moved-from-city-hall/

Reference of the February Full Appeal Download

At the last city council meeting, the city discussed options for possible reparations for family members of those evicted from section 14. See the link below for more details.

https://kesq.com/news/2022/04/21/palm-springs-continues-discussion-on-reparations-for-section-14-survivors/


The post Palm Springs is taking the next steps to remove the Frank Bogert statue appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Elizabeth Johnson
2d ago

I just love (not) how people think removing a statue will remove the history attached to it.

Reply
4
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

With Covid steadily increasing in Palm Springs, one business shuttered its doors again

Key indicators show Covid-19 is on the rise in the valley. The city of Palm Springs is reporting new wastewater data that shows steadily increasing levels of the virus. Last weekend, Palm Springs hot spot for live music and fun The Alibi temporarily shuttered its doors due to Covid-related staff shortages and increasing risks. The The post With Covid steadily increasing in Palm Springs, one business shuttered its doors again appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta Planning Commission approves EIR for surf park project but tables vote on site development permit

After its third meeting in a month and another five-hour meeting, the La Quinta Planning Commission passed a resolution recommending the City Council approve the Environmental Impact Report, however, the site development project was tabled. The EIR will now move forward to the city council after a 5-2 vote. The site development permit was taken The post La Quinta Planning Commission approves EIR for surf park project but tables vote on site development permit appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Kimberly Muzik resigns from Indian Wells City Council

Kimberly Muzik has resigned her seat on the Indian Wells City Council effective May 31, 2022. Muzik was first elected to the council in 2016. She served as mayor of the city from December 2017 throughDecember 2018. She was reelected to a four-year term in Nov. 2020. “It is with a heavy heart and sadness The post Kimberly Muzik resigns from Indian Wells City Council appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Springs#City Hall#Mayor#Reparations#The City Council#Kesq
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino County is named nation's No. 1 fleet

San Bernardino County vehicles are a common sight working on the roads of America’s largest county. Now, when residents see those clean white cars and trucks with the county’s logo on the doors, they’re looking at part of a fleet that has been named the nation’s best twice in the past six years.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Best thing ever’: Residents welcome Coachella festival-goers back to town

Coachella music festival is making its weekend one return for the first time since 2019 and locals are welcoming the visitors back to town. "I love all the young people in the area and I think it's great," said Deanna Benson. "The more the merrier," said Maryann Lowen. "It's great because most of the time The post ‘Best thing ever’: Residents welcome Coachella festival-goers back to town appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert votes to keep original location for Roadrunner Motor facility

During a board meeting on Friday at College of the Desert, trustees voted yes to building the automotive facility at its original location in Cathedral City. The decision came after a reconsideration announcement and renewed debates between the community and college about the location of the facility. Three sites were up for consideration by the The post College of the Desert votes to keep original location for Roadrunner Motor facility appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents voice concerns about homeless navigation center during heated virtual meeting

On Wednesday evening, the City of Palm Springs held a virtual community meeting for the new homeless navigation center. Palm Springs' new Homeless Navigation Center is set to be located at 3589 McCarthy Road in the northern part of the city. The location of the center has been a source of controversy for residents of those The post Residents voice concerns about homeless navigation center during heated virtual meeting appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch live: Disney-themed community breaks ground today

Officials are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the Disney-themed community called Cotino, that's going to be built in Rancho Mirage. Opening a new chapter in #Cotino, the @disney community that now calls #Coachella Valley home. We're covering the groundbreaking live from #RanchoMirage: https://t.co/SC2OnswTIw pic.twitter.com/PYhtHwJZp4— KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) April 26, 2022 Rancho Mirage The post Watch live: Disney-themed community breaks ground today appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy