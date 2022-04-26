An update on the controversial Frank Bogert statue tonight.

Palm Springs is moving forward with removing the figure from city hall. Tonight marked the 60-day deadline to suggest moving the statue to other locations but officials say no one has come forward.

The Bogert statue will likely end up in storage until the city of Palm Springs officials finds a new home for the figure.

The city plans to make an official announcement soon.

The city council unanimously voted to move the statue from city hall in February after an outcry from public members that the former Mayor, Frank Bogert, played a vital role in removing hundreds of people from section 14 going back to 1954.

Click the link below for reference to our February article:

https://kesq.com/news/2022/02/24/frank-bogerts-statue-will-be-moved-from-city-hall/

At the last city council meeting, the city discussed options for possible reparations for family members of those evicted from section 14. See the link below for more details.

https://kesq.com/news/2022/04/21/palm-springs-continues-discussion-on-reparations-for-section-14-survivors/





The post Palm Springs is taking the next steps to remove the Frank Bogert statue appeared first on KESQ .