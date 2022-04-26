ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia, NZ dlrs sent reeling as China worries shake commodities

By Wayne Cole
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were deep under water on Tuesday as concerns about the impact of coronavirus lockdowns on Chinese demand sank commodity prices and risk trades in general.

The Aussie was lying at $0.7185, having hit a two-month low of $0.7135 overnight when a break of its 200-day moving average at $0.7294 triggered stop-loss selling.

It has now shed 2.6% in just two sessions and risks a further retracement to support around $0.7086/95.

The kiwi dollar was huddled at $0.6623, after touching a three-month trough of $0.6584 overnight. It is down 4.5% for the month so far and risks breaking its January low of $0.6531.

Both were undermined by sharp falls in commodity prices with iron ore - Australia’s biggest export earner - particularly hard hit as China accounts for 70%-75% of the world’s imports of the steel-making ingredient.

“Iron ore demand face immediate headwinds from potential lockdown extensions in Tangshan,” noted CBA analyst Vivek Dhar. “The city is a major steel-making hub, accounting for around 14% of China’s crude steel output.”

A sharp decline in the Chinese yuan added to the pressure as investors often use the Antipodean currencies as liquid proxies for the Asian currency.

The Aussie will also be tested by local data when consumer prices for the first quarter are released on Wednesday, with markets braced for a red-hot report.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) preferred measure of core inflation - the trimmed mean - is seen jumping 1.2% in the quarter taking annual inflation to 3.4%.

That would be the highest reading since mid-2009 and take inflation above the RBA’s 2%-3% target band, ending years of undershooting and making it hard to justify keeping interest rates at emergency lows of 0.1%.

“At the RBA’s May 3 meeting we expect the Board will adopt a clear tightening bias in anticipation of a move in June,” said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans, who now expects the central bank to hike to 0.5% in June, rather than to 0.25%.

Futures for some time have been more than fully priced for a move to 0.25% in June and are now odds-on for a whole hike to 0.5%.

The market also sees rates reaching at least 2.25% by year end, which would be one of the most aggressive tightening cycles on record if it comes about.

Evans sees rates at 1.5% by Christmas and peaking at 2% in the middle of next year. (Editing by Stephen Coates)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia worried China will bring Hong Kong police techniques to Solomons

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's spy chief says Canberra is concerned Chinese police deployed to the Solomon Islands under a new security pact could use "ruthless" techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Andrew Shearer, the director-general of the Office of National Intelligence, travelled to the...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Evans
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Chinese#Aussie#Cba#Antipodean#Asian
freightwaves.com

Chinese lockdowns will create shocks to American supply chains (but China is the biggest loser)

What happens in China doesn’t stay in China. And for American supply chains, that is usually a good thing. American businesses have become dependent on low-cost goods coming from Chinese suppliers. But in a post-COVID world that may be entering the Second Cold War, reliance on China means that American businesses are held hostage by an autocratic regime that seems oblivious to the damage it is doing to its own economy, much less the global one.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

NZ, Japan boost security ties amid Russia, China concerns

TOKYO (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, agreed on Thursday to strengthen the partnership in defense, trade and climate between their nations, including the beginning of formal talks toward a military information sharing agreement. Ardern is in Japan on a three-day...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Country
China
MarketWatch

Iron ore, steel futures slump on China lockdown fears

Iron ore and steel futures slump as demand expectations are weighed by Shanghai’s extended lockdown and fears that other parts of China, including Beijing, may be subject to similarly harsh curbs. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 11% on Monday....
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: China COVID policies to squeeze flow of European exports to North America

China’s zero-COVID measures are producing another problem in trade. Logistics providers in Europe told American Shipper they are concerned about an impending empty-container-supply crisis. A bitter combination of blank sailings and an increase in delays of Europe-bound shipments from China have created a cocktail of capacity constriction. “You need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US, China court Solomon Islands after defence deal

US and Chinese diplomats fought for the affections of the Solomon Islands on Friday after the small island state shocked its American allies by signing a defence pact with Beijing. As its influence grows, Beijing announced this week it had signed the undisclosed security pact with Honiara.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Indonesia export ban will not include crude palm oil - sources

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian government officials told palm oil companies on Monday that an export ban announced late last week would cover shipments of refined, bleached, deodorized (RBD) palm olein but not crude palm oil, two industry sources told Reuters. Officials at the trade ministry and coordinating ministry of economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China’s yuan jerkily adjusts to ugly reality

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s currency rallied throughout the pandemic. But following the recent rosy 4.8% first-quarter GDP growth figure, read more it has shed nearly 3% in five trading days, its worst week since 2015, to approach 6.6 per dollar. The steepness of the correction reflects how overdue it is.
BUSINESS
BBC

Stock markets tumble over China lockdown fears

Stock markets across Europe have fallen after sharp declines in Asia on fears Covid restrictions in China could hit supply chains and the global economy. Authorities in Beijing have implemented mass testing in one area of the city following a small outbreak of cases. But there are concerns the capital...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy