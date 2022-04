ADNA — Moved to Adna due to rainy conditions, the Pirates’ baseball team went neck-and-neck with Napavine in a pitcher’s duel between Gavin Parker and Tristan Percival, but finally, in the 10th inning, the Pirates prevailed, 3-1. Tied at 1-1, Luke Mohney hit a single to get the action started for the Pirates, and after Percival drew a walk at the plate, Asher Guerrero smacked home what would turn out to be the winning RBI-single, and Chance Muller added a sacrifice fly for good measure. Guerrero turned around to pitch a scoreless final inning to give the Pirates the crucial league win.

ADNA, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO