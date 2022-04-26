Delran defeats Westampton Tech - Softball recap
Brooke Acker led Delran to a 6-5 victory over Westampton Tech in Westampton as she went 2-4 with two RBI and one run. Down 4-3 at the end of the sixth inning, Delran...www.nj.com
