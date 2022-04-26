ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delran, NJ

Delran defeats Westampton Tech - Softball recap

By Craig Epstein
 2 days ago
Brooke Acker led Delran to a 6-5 victory over Westampton Tech in Westampton as she went 2-4 with two RBI and one run. Down 4-3 at the end of the sixth inning, Delran...

New Brunswick defeats Somerset Tech - Baseball recap

Kenny Montero finished 3-3 with two RBI, two runs, and one walk for New Brunswick as it was able to survive 10-8 against Somerset Tech in New Brunswick. Somerset Tech (1-4) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before New Brunswick (1-6) was able to answer back with five runs in the bottom of the second.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Westfield defeats Dayton - Softball recap

Catherine Heflin led Westfield to a 9-5 victory over Dayton in Springfield as she finished 2-for-4 with one home run, one RBI, and two runs while Alivia Macaluso also cranked a two-run home run. Tied at four at the end of the first inning, Westfield (7-6) tallied five runs in...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Westwood defeats Mahwah - Baseball recap

Joey Agar finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, one run, one walk, and one stolen base to lead Westwood past Mahwah 10-2 in Mahwah. Westwood (11-3) took a 4-2 lead into the fifth before scoring six runs in the final three innings to pull away for the win. Colby Laughton also...
WESTWOOD, NJ
Delran, NJ
Sports
City
Westampton, NJ
City
Delran, NJ
No. 19 Gov. Livingston survives against Union - Baseball recap

Michael Labisi’s walk-off single gave Gov. Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, the 10-9 victory against Union in Berkeley Heights. Union (3-10) took a 5-0 lead in the top of the second before Gov. Livingston (11-2) answered right back with six runs in the bottom of the inning. Going into the bottom of the seventh down 9-8, Gov. Livingston scratched across two runs to come away with the win.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Jackson Liberty defeats Point Pleasant Boro - Baseball recap

Chris Sasso went seven innings and struck out 11 while giving up three hits, zero earned runs, and one walk to lead Jackson Liberty past Point Pleasant Boro 7-0 in Jackson. Jackson Liberty (7-4) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning as Christian Garced finished 2-for-2 with three RBI, two runs, and one walk.
JACKSON, NJ
Girls lacrosse: No. 18 West Essex edges Montclair by one

There was plenty of offense in this one as Gianna Macrino scored five times with two assists, five ground balls, and seven draw controls in West Essex’s, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20,, 15-14 win over Montclair in Montclair. Ciele Mcinerney also scored five goals with two ground...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Glen Rock defeats Pascack Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Will Consoli scored seven goals to lead Glen Rock past Pascack Valley 10-8 in Hillsdale. Parker Dupuis, Robbie Drace, and Jack Algerio also scored a goal for Glen Rock (8-2). Pascack Valley fell to 5-6 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Pompton Lakes over Clifton - Girls lacrosse recap

Brianna Cooper’s four goals and two assists lifted Pompton Lakes to an 11-4 victory over Clifton in Clifton. Grace Thornhill had two goals with an assist and Juliette Wasserman scored two goals for Pompton Lakes (6-3), which led 7-2 at halftime. Sydney Kondovski and Kaeley Sek each added a goal and an assist, while Jenna Scala made six saves.
CLIFTON, NJ
Boys Lacrosse: Long leads Hopewell Valley to victory over No. 18 Notre Dame

Luke Long scored a pair of goals to lift Hopewell Valley to a 6-1 victory over Notre Dame, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, Tuesday afternoon. It’s the first win for Hopewell Valley (8-2) over previously-unbeaten Notre Dame (9-1) since the Bulldogs earned a 10-9 win over Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Mercer County Tournament. Notre Dame had won the previous seven matchups before Tuesday’s Hopewell Valley success.
HOPEWELL, NJ
No. 20 Manasquan defeats Neptune - Girls lacrosse recap

Madeline Johnson, Belle Porazzo, and Ava Chiarella each netted two goals to lead Manasquan, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Neptune 14-1 in Neptune. Manasquan (6-3) took control early as it jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first half. Phoebe Matuch, Yasmine Manno, and Georgia Poling also scored a goal.
MANASQUAN, NJ
No. 17 West Essex over West Morris - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Drago netted five goal to go along with three assists as West Essex, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Morris, 15-7, in North Caldwell. Andrew Adams also scored three goals with an assist and Rocco Garcia had two goals and two assists for the Knights, who improved to 10-1 on the season. Jack Massotto scored with three assists as well while Brandon Kinsella and Michael Drago both scored and notched an assist in the win Stefan Lopez found the back of the net, too.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
No. 10 Kingsway defeats Williamstown - Softball recap

Hannah Weismer powered Kingsway, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 16-6 victory over Williamstown in Woolwich Township as she went 2-2 with four RBI. Kingsway (11-2) took an 11-0 lead into the fourth before Williamstown (3-10) scored four runs in the top of the inning. However, Kingsway answered right back with four runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
LoPiccolo powers Jackson Memorial past Toms River East - Softball recap

Sophia LoPiccolo’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth broke a scoreless tie and led Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 victory over Toms River East in Jackson. LoPiccolo, a junior, struck out nine and walked none, allowing one run and four hits for Jackson Memorial (9-3). Dominique Lopez went 1-for-1 with a hit by pitch, run and stolen base, and Samantha Russalesi drew two walks.
JACKSON, NJ
