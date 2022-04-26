ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senate passes Maine’s amended Good Samaritan Law

By Stephanie Wittenbach
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — An amended version of a bill to Strengthen Maine’s Good Samaritan Law was enacted by the Senate on Monday. The bill is now awaiting a signature from Governor Mills, who opposed...

WGME

Threats with machetes and battle ax show intensity of Maine's abandoned roads fight

(BDN) -- Miles of old roads that have been designated as abandoned or discontinued wind through every town and county in rural Maine, tracing worn lines across the woods and former farm fields. But although the legal designation means that municipalities no longer have to maintain, plow or care for them, it doesn’t mean the roads aren’t in use.
Q97.9

Maine May Be the Only Place Where a Senate President Will Change a Flat for a Local Newscaster

"Vacationland." "Welcome Home." "The Way Life Should Be." All are either references to Maine or messages written on signs letting you know that you've entered Maine on the Turnpike or another entryway. And while most, if not all, states tend to have cutesy little sayings like this, few are as true as Maine's. And the proof was on full display yesterday morning at the Maine State House in Augusta, bub.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

New law designed to stop harassment at abortion clinics in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — A new law in Maine is designed to prevent harassment and blockades outside abortion providers in the state. Supporters said the new law gives health service facilities the ability to establish and mark a “medical safety zone” that extends 8 feet (2 1/2 meters) from the center of an entryway. The zone would prohibit people from intentionally blocking entrances or harassing and threatening patients, said supporters. Violations could be charged as a misdemeanor.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mills signs housing bills into law

AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills signed two bills into law on Wednesday, both aimed at addressing Maine’s housing shortage. LD 201 extends the Historic Property Rehabilitation Tax Credit for an additional five years, from 2025 to 2030. The tax credit allowed for the old Hodgkins School in...
AUGUSTA, ME
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

A map of everywhere marijuana is legalized in the US

Every year on April 20th, otherwise known as 4/20, reminds people around the US to celebrate marijuana, but it is also a reminder that the drug, although widely spoken about, is not recreationally legal in most states. According to Statista, recreational use of marijuana is legal in 18 states while medicinal use is legal in 37 states. We've come a long way since California made medical marijuana legal in 1996 and Colorado and Washington made recreational marijuana use legal in 2012.Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Arizona Mirror

Federal attempts to legalize marijuana flail, even as public support grows

Across the country, attitudes toward cannabis are becoming more permissive and accepting, but partisan gridlock in Congress virtually ensures that legislation to decriminalize marijuana will languish and die in the U.S. Senate. Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) by a narrow 220-204 margin.  In […] The post Federal attempts to legalize marijuana flail, even as public support grows appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple Maine schools receive threats Tuesday

MAINE, USA — Threats have been made against multiple Maine schools Tuesday. Maine State Police assisted in responding to threats against Cony High School and Madison Area Memorial High School, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. The agency sent a police dog team to do a...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

A toxic, self-cloning worm that poops out of its mouth is invading Maine

(BDN) -- A toxic, predatory invasive worm capable of unlimited self-cloning has arrived in Maine. The first sightings were reported last fall from southern and central parts of Maine of the hammerhead worm, a flatworm that can range from 8- to 15-inches long and is distinguished by the unique hammer or shovel-shaped head.

