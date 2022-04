BRUNSWICK, Maine — An 18-year-old boy and three juveniles were charged with theft Saturday evening after police said they stole a car from Bowdoin College. In a press release, Brunswick Police Department patrol commander Paul Hansen said the black Audi was taken from the Farley Field House on campus around 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. When officers first arrived on the scene, they could not find the car.

