ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, GA

Congrats to Golf Team!

By Admin
scredskins.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Social Circle Golf program competed today at Double Oaks Golf Course in...

scredskins.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Viking golfers keep adding hardware

The Northgate golf team continued to add the hardware last week when they brought home the championship from the Granger Classic. It was their fourth tournament title of the season. They defeated Lambert High School in the matchplay finals by a score of 14-1. After competing in the Coweta Cup...
NEWNAN, GA
WALB 10

Lee County preps for tough Elite Eight showdown

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Leesburg, the Lee County boys soccer team is one of just three teams still alive in South Georgia. The Trojans are busy prepping for their first Elite Eight matchup in program history, one that will take them to unbeaten Central Gwinnett on Tuesday night.
LEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Social Circle, GA
Social Circle, GA
Sports
City
Commerce, GA
Commerce, GA
Sports
WDEF

Dalton Downs Previously Unbeaten Glynn Academy 3-0 to Advance to Final Four

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton high school soccer team advanced to the state final four on Tuesday after knocking off Glynn Academy 3-0. The Terriers entered the match with a perfect 20-0 record. Catamounts got a goal in the first half on a penalty kick, and then added two more in the second half to secure the win.
DALTON, GA
WALB 10

SOWEGANS Soccer Club is coming to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For soccer fans in the Good Life City, this Monday is monumental. As postseason play on the high school level heats up, WALB learned on Monday that soccer will be growing big time in South Georgia because a semi-professional soccer team is making it’s way to Albany.
ALBANY, GA
KBTX.com

Taylor Adds Meredith Mitchell as Director of Business Operations

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the hiring of Meredith Mitchell as Director of Business Operations on Monday. Mitchell comes to Aggieland having spent the last nine seasons as a member of the Georgia Lady Bulldogs’ staff as the Director of Basketball Operations.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WJCL

Savannah Christian's Connor Daniel wins World Championship

SAN ANTONIO — Connor Daniel is bringing a World Championship back to Southeast Georgia. The Savannah Christian student-athlete traveled to San Antonio, Texas over the weekend to compete in the 2022 World English Sporting Clays Championships. Over 1,000 shooters from around the world took part in the Championships held...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Congrats#Social Circle Golf#Ga#The Ghsa State Meet#Region Runner Ups
AL.com

Bruce Pearl says Tre Donaldson is focusing on basketball only

Two-sport athlete Tre Donaldson will play basketball only as a freshman on the Plains, according to Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. Before an Auburn alumni event in Atlanta on Tuesday, Pearl said Donaldson will be playing his games in Neville Arena and not Jordan-Hare Stadium. “He was a highly ranked...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Citrus County Chronicle

After NFC loss, War Eagles snag wins prevail at Liberty County, Brookwood

The Wakulla High War Eagles won two of three games this past week to improve to 13-7 on the year so far. The War Eagles traveled to North Florida Christian in Tallahassee on Tuesday, April 19. John Pierini was the starter on the mound that night, throwing 4.3 strong innings. The southpaw scattered three hits, giving up two runs and striking out five. They held a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning before giving up a two-out grand slam home run to put NFC up 5-2 going into the sixth.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJCL

Former Calvary Day standout Cameron Selders wins SIAC title at Morehouse

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Former Calvary Day School student-athlete Cameron Selders is a SIAC champion. The Morehouse College freshman winning the Men's 400 meter dash at the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships. Selders finishing with a time of 47.51. Savannah State's Andre Valcin was second...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy