Congrats to Golf Team!

The Northgate golf team continued to add the hardware last week when they brought home the championship from the Granger Classic. It was their fourth tournament title of the season. They defeated Lambert High School in the matchplay finals by a score of 14-1. After competing in the Coweta Cup...
SPRINGFIELD — It’s Senior Night at Effingham County High School, and Tucker Wilson’s name is penciled into the baseball team's starting lineup Wednesday against Brunswick. Wilson is a great football linebacker but a role player as an outfielder and designated hitter on the baseball squad. Limited by...
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Leesburg, the Lee County boys soccer team is one of just three teams still alive in South Georgia. The Trojans are busy prepping for their first Elite Eight matchup in program history, one that will take them to unbeaten Central Gwinnett on Tuesday night.
The AHSAA state baseball tournament continues this weekend, with second-round play in Classes 1A-6A set for April 28-30. Class 7A has it first-round April 29-30. All rounds are a best-of-three series. Here are this week's pairings and schedules for Tuscaloosa area teams. Class 7A. Area 6 runner-up Vestavia Hills (20-15)...
Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton high school soccer team advanced to the state final four on Tuesday after knocking off Glynn Academy 3-0. The Terriers entered the match with a perfect 20-0 record. Catamounts got a goal in the first half on a penalty kick, and then added two more in the second half to secure the win.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For soccer fans in the Good Life City, this Monday is monumental. As postseason play on the high school level heats up, WALB learned on Monday that soccer will be growing big time in South Georgia because a semi-professional soccer team is making it’s way to Albany.
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the hiring of Meredith Mitchell as Director of Business Operations on Monday. Mitchell comes to Aggieland having spent the last nine seasons as a member of the Georgia Lady Bulldogs’ staff as the Director of Basketball Operations.
SAN ANTONIO — Connor Daniel is bringing a World Championship back to Southeast Georgia. The Savannah Christian student-athlete traveled to San Antonio, Texas over the weekend to compete in the 2022 World English Sporting Clays Championships. Over 1,000 shooters from around the world took part in the Championships held...
Nakobe Dean (football) was named the Vince Dooley Athlete of the Year, while Mollie Belisle (soccer) was named the Liz Murphey Athlete of the Year at the Dawgs Choice Awards Ceremony hosted by the University of Georgia Athletic Association on Monday night. The Dawgs Choice Awards, supported by The Georgia...
Two-sport athlete Tre Donaldson will play basketball only as a freshman on the Plains, according to Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. Before an Auburn alumni event in Atlanta on Tuesday, Pearl said Donaldson will be playing his games in Neville Arena and not Jordan-Hare Stadium. “He was a highly ranked...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two outstanding student-athletes from Jenkins High School were putting pens to paper Monday afternoon. •Katelyn McCord signed with Wesleyan College (Macon, GA) for Softball. •Kate Perry signed with Indiana Tech (Fort Wayne, IN) for Track & Field.
The Wakulla High War Eagles won two of three games this past week to improve to 13-7 on the year so far. The War Eagles traveled to North Florida Christian in Tallahassee on Tuesday, April 19. John Pierini was the starter on the mound that night, throwing 4.3 strong innings. The southpaw scattered three hits, giving up two runs and striking out five. They held a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning before giving up a two-out grand slam home run to put NFC up 5-2 going into the sixth.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Former Calvary Day School student-athlete Cameron Selders is a SIAC champion. The Morehouse College freshman winning the Men's 400 meter dash at the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships. Selders finishing with a time of 47.51. Savannah State's Andre Valcin was second...
The transfer portal has become a year-round topic in college football. Most college football coaches will tell you they don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it, but it has become an important tool for roster construction and retention. Some times have been busier than others, such as...
