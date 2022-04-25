Congrats to Golf Team!

The Wakulla High War Eagles won two of three games this past week to improve to 13-7 on the year so far. The War Eagles traveled to North Florida Christian in Tallahassee on Tuesday, April 19. John Pierini was the starter on the mound that night, throwing 4.3 strong innings. The southpaw scattered three hits, giving up two runs and striking out five. They held a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning before giving up a two-out grand slam home run to put NFC up 5-2 going into the sixth.

